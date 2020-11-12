 Skip to main content
Wyoming men's basketball announces nonconference schedule

LARAMIE, Wyoming — The men's basketball team at Wyoming announced this week that it has scheduled seven nonconference games for this coming season, with five of them taking place inside the home Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys will open with home games against Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 28), Texas Southern (Nov. 30) and Incarnate Word (Dec. 2).

Wyoming's other home nonconference games include Denver (Dec. 9) and Omaha (Dec. 17).

The Cowboys will be on the road at Oregon State (Dec. 6) and Utah Valley Dec. 12).

Wyoming will be allowing fans this season, with the Arena-Auditorium seating limited to 25 percent capacity.

