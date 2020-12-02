Wyoming men's basketball team rallies to defeat Incarnate Word in overtime

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Trailing by double digits in the late stages of the second half, Wyoming rallied to force overtime and defeat Incarnate Word 94-83 on Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (2-1) were behind by 10 points, 67-57, with 5:56 remaining in regulation but went on a 21-13 run to tie the game 78-78 to force the extra period. Kenny Foster scored eight points in overtime as Wyoming outpaced Incarnate Word (1-2) 16-5.

Foster finished with 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Marcus Williams had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Cowboys, while teammate Hunter Maldonado had 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Keaston Willis led Incarnate Word with 25 points and had eight rebounds. Josh Morgan chipped in 18 points.

Wyoming is scheduled to play at Oregon State of the Pac-12 on Sunday.

