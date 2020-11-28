Wyoming men's basketball team wins handily in coach Jeff Linder's Cowboys debut

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Hunter Thompson made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points as Wyoming beat Mississippi Valley State 97-61 in Jeff Linder's debut as Cowboys coach.

Marcus Williams added 20 points, and Drake Jeffries scored 19 with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds for the Cowboys. Wyoming hit 13 3-pointers as a team.

Kam'Ron Cunningham paced MVSU with 24 points and also pulled down 11 rebounds. Terry Collins added 13 points.

Linder was hired to take over the Wyoming program in March. He previously spent four seasons at Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference, where he guided the Bears to three 20-win seasons.

Wyoming is scheduled to host Texas Southern on Monday.

