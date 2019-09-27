LARAMIE, Wyo. — Before Wyoming coach Craig Bohl decided to change quarterbacks late in the third quarter of the Cowboys' 24-21 loss to Tulsa last week, Sean Chambers and his receiving corps were once again sputtering.
Chambers was just 5 of 16 for 59 yards at the time, and after six straight Wyoming punts, Bohl turned to Tyler Vander Waal.
Two series later, a different Chambers trotted back into Wyoming's huddle. Chambers went 4 of 9 for 124 yards passing in the final quarter, including a 53-yard touchdown connection with Ayden Eberhardt to cut into Tulsa's 10-point lead. There was a third-down completion of 22 yards to Rocket Ismail Jr. on Wyoming's next possession that Chambers eventually capped with a go-ahead scoring run.
After Tulsa scored a touchdown to retake the lead in the waning minutes, there was a fourth-down hookup with Dontae Crow that went for 34 yards to get Wyoming in the red zone before the Cowboys' comeback attempt was thwarted inside the 5 when Chambers was stripped trying to fight for extra yardage near the goal line.
"That was a decision I made," Bohl said of the quarterback change. "We needed to shake things up. I thought there was complacency. You try different things, but there was a message sent that it's not all on our quarterback. If we're taking him out, that's a message to everybody that we better get our butt in gear.
"Sean didn't like being pulled out, and that's OK. This is not about saving people's feelings. I think he and I had a good conversation afterward, and there was no doubt our offense got a little bit re-energized, and we need that."
Chambers will once again be the starter Saturday when Wyoming hosts UNLV in both teams' Mountain West opener.
Chambers' competition also thought the young quarterback needed some words of encouragement. Because if there's anyone who understands the struggle the redshirt freshman is going through, it's Vander Waal.
"On Saturday, right before I went in, I was like, 'Hey, I've been in your situation. Our roles are just reversed right now. I've got your back no matter what, and I hope you've got mine,'" Vander Waal told the Casper Star-Tribune. "I kind of told him that, and he's like, 'I've got you no matter what.'"
It was Vander Waal whom Chambers replaced late last season when things weren't going well for an offense that tied Air Force for the fewest passing yards in the Mountain West. In nine starts, Vander Waal completed just 48.8 percent of his passes and threw just one more touchdown (5) than he had interceptions (4). Chambers brings an added dimension with his running ability — his 279 rushing yards are tops among MW quarterbacks — but he's completing passes at an FBS-low 38-percent clip with one touchdown pass and one interception.
"I'm trying to be the best big brother, so to speak, that I can be," Vander Waal said.
That may sound strange coming from someone who's still aiming for Chambers' job. Like every college football player, Vander Waal said he'd much rather be playing than watching. He went 1-for-6 passing during his two drives last week.
Last week showed there's some fluidity to the Cowboys' quarterback situation, so Vander Waal said he knows he has to stay ready at all times. But he added he's accepted his role as the backup for now, which includes being there to support the quarterback that's ahead of him.
"Sean has been in my shoes. I've been in Sean's shoes," Vander Waal said. "We kind of know what we're going through. It's just staying positive. I'm encouraging him before every game and telling him to keep his head up on the sideline when things get down because he gets frustrated just like I got frustrated. I know how much those words mean when you're struggling like that, so I tell him that and to just keep his head up."
Whether it's words or his actions late in last week's game, the Cowboys are hopeful it all serves as a confidence boost for Chambers as he tries to carry that momentum into Saturday's game.
"To be pulled, have another quarterback inserted, then be reinserted and come up with some big plays, that's an indication he's got confidence," Bohl said.