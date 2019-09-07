LARAMIE, Wyo. — Chad Callihan became the winningest coach in Wyoming volleyball history on Friday as the Cowgirls swept their way to a pair of wins at the UniWyo Invite.
Victories over Buffalo and College of Charleston earned Callihan his 124th and 125th wins at the school. He now has more victories than Mike English.
“I’m just really lucky to have worked with some amazing players, some wonderful coaches, it’s been a fun ride,” said Callihan in a UW press release.
“We’re really lucky to have the job that we have and to work with the young women that we do each day. I’m just really proud of this particular group tonight.”