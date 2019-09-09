LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming senior cornerback Tyler Hall was included in the Honor Roll for the Paul Hornung Award this week.
The honor recognizes the nation's most versatile major college football players.
Hall was responsible for a momentum-changing play on Saturday at Texas State when he registered a 72-yard pick-six during a 23-14 victory. The touchdown gave the Cowboys their first lead of the game, 20-14. Hall, who is also a return specialist, accounted for 72 yards in kickoff returns, including a 52-yard return. He also had two tackles and one pass breakup.
The Paul Hornung Award is presented annually. This season's award dinner will be in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 4, 2020.