LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming's volleyball team will play in the postseason for a program-record third consecutive season.
The Cowgirls will once again host the first two rounds of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Thursday and Friday as the Cowgirls welcome Northwestern State to Laramie.
Boise State and Weber State will also be a part of the four-team pod.
The Cowgirls (21-8) and Northwestern State (20-12) will play at 6:30 p.m., while Boise State and Weber State play prior at 4 p.m.
Round two will also be at 6:30 p.m., Friday.
The 32-team tournament is a single-elimination event with all matches played at sites of host schools.
Eight teams host Rounds 1 and 2 in four-team pods and then single matches in Rounds 3-5. The championship match will be webcast.