Wyoming wins at UNLV, 67-62, in women's basketball

LAS VEGAS — Alba Sanchez Ramos scored a career-high 20 points, all in the first half, in helping Wyoming post a 67-62 win over UNLV Monday afternoon in Mountain West women's basketball.

Sanhez Ramos started hot for the Cowgirls (2-2, 1-1), scoring 12 of Wyoming's 14 first-quarter points. The guard shot 8 of 15 from the field overall, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Wyoming led 41-40 after three quarters, then scored 26 points in the final period. The Cowgirls hit on six of 11 shots in the closing 10 minutes. They also connected on 12 of 15 free throws and a pair of 3-pointers.

A three-point play by McKinley Bradshaw put Wyoming up by nine, 60-51, with 2:22 to play. The Cowboys made seven free throws in the final 52 seconds to seal the victory.

Bradshaw finished with 13 points and Quinn Weidemann added 10.

UNLV (2-3, 1-1) received 20 points from forward Desi-Rae Young.

Wyoming will play at Northern Colorado on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0