Wyoming women surge past Denver for season-opening victory

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming made nine of its final 10 shots Saturday to rally for a 79-67 victory over Denver at Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls went on a 13-3 scoring run over the game's final 4:09 to prevail in its first game of the 2020-21 season.

McKinley Bradshaw led the Cowgirls with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting with three 3-pointers. She also grabbed five rebounds. Niagra transfer Dagny Davidsdottir recorded a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds in her Wyoming debut.

Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann were also in double figures for the Cowgirls, scoring 12 and 11, respectively.

Uju Ezeudu led the Pioneers with a game-high 26 points.

The Cowgirls host Gonzaga on Tuesday. The Bulldogs entered the season anked No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

