LARAMIE, Wyo. — In their first home dual of the season Friday night, the Wyoming wrestling team downed CSU Bakersfield 34-3.
Wyoming (5-7) recorded five bonus-point victories on the night, four major decisions and one pin, while winning 9-of-10 bouts against the Roadrunners (2-4). Hayden Hastings, at 174 pounds, got the fall for the Cowboys while Tate Samuelson (184), Stephen Buchanan (197), Brian Andrews (285) and Trevor Jeffries (141) all picked up major decision victories.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Cowboys look to continue their momentum later this weekend as they host Utah Valley Sunday at 2 p.m., in Green River in the Outreach Match held at Green River High School.