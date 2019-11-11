GREELEY, Colo. — The Wyoming wrestlers picked up 11 victories Saturday at the Northern Colorado Open.
Ten of the victories came via fall, tech fall or major decision.
Darrick Stacey, Chase Zollmann, Jacob Greenwood, Brock Emmerich, Casey Randles, Hayden Walker and Terren Swartz all won by pins on the day. Other grapplers that picked up wins include Doyle Trout (decision), Cole Moody (major), Logan Jensen (tech fall) and Trevor Jeffries (major).
The Cowboys return to action Saturday, Nov. 16 for their first dual and Big 12 action of the season as UW travels to face Air Force.