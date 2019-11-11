{{featured_button_text}}

GREELEY, Colo. — The Wyoming wrestlers picked up 11 victories Saturday at the Northern Colorado Open.

Ten of the victories came via fall, tech fall or major decision.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Darrick Stacey, Chase Zollmann, Jacob Greenwood, Brock Emmerich, Casey Randles, Hayden Walker and Terren Swartz all won by pins on the day. Other grapplers that picked up wins include Doyle Trout (decision), Cole Moody (major), Logan Jensen (tech fall) and Trevor Jeffries (major).

The Cowboys return to action Saturday, Nov. 16 for their first dual and Big 12 action of the season as UW travels to face Air Force.

Never miss a score

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0