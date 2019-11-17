USAFA, Colo. — Hayden Hastings, Stephen Buchanan and Brian Andrews won by major decision as Wyoming scored a 21-12 victory over Air Force in Big 12 wrestling action in Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Buchanan improved to 9-0 with a 15-3 win over Casey Jumps at 197.
At 174, Hastings won 9-1 over Cody Surratt and at 285, Andrews posted a 12-1 decision over Kayne Hutchison.
Andrews is ranked 14th and Hutchison 24th.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
At 125, Air Force's Sidney Flores won 6-3 over Cole Verner. Flores is rated 16th and Verner 18th.
No. 7 Montorie Bridges of Wyoming won by decision, 3-2, over Jared Van Vleet.
It was the first dual of the year for the Cowboys.