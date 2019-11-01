LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming wrestling team will open the 2019-20 season on Saturday when it hosts the Cowboy Open at 9 a.m. at War Memorial Fieldhouse.
The Cowboys are ranked 22nd in the preseason NWCA Poll and return six wrestlers who qualified for the NCAA tourney last season.
Cole Verner at 125 pounds, Montorie Bridges (133), Sam Turner (141), Hayden Hastings (174), Tate Samuelson (184) and Brian Andrews (285) all return to this season’s squad as 2018-19 NCAA qualifiers. The Cowboys went 16-4 in duals last season and finished the year ranked 11th.
Wyoming wrestlers in the preseason individual rankings include: Verner, 125, 14th WIN Magazine; Bridges, 133, 7th, TrackWrestling/WIN; Turner, 141, 10th, WIN; Hastings, 174, 16th, FloWrestling; Samuelson, 184, 16th, WIN; Cole Davidson, 197, 23rd, Flo; Andrews, 285, 13th, WIN.
Wyoming coach Mark Branch enters his 12th season leading the Cowboys.