LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming wrestling team will face multiple opponents on the same day for the second consecutive week as the Cowboys compete at the West Point Duals Saturday.
Wyoming will face American at 10 a.m., North Carolina at noon and Army at 2 p.m.
“We have three duals against very good teams, all in one day, so we better bring some grit,” said coach Mark Branch in a UW press release.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cowboys went 1-3 at the South Beach Duals to close 2019, defeating Old Dominion 24-15 and coming up short to No. 16 Missouri, 22-10, No. 23 Cornell, 28-9 and Michigan State 18-12. Heavyweight Brian Andrews was the only Cowboy to go 4-0 at the event, while Montorie Bridges (133) and Jaron Jensen (149) both went 3-1.
Behind the strength of his upset win over then-No. 2 ranked Brock Mauller of Missouri, Jensen jumped up six spots in the latest TrackWrestling poll and is now ranked 18th. Montorie Bridges continues to be UW’s highest-rated wrestler as he is ranked seventh by multiple publications.