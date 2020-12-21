Wyoming wrestling team's home schedule announced

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming wrestling program on Monday announced the 2020-21 home schedule and the Cowboys will host three matches at home, entertaining Northern Colorado, West Virginia and Air Force.

Wyoming opens the season on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. Mountain in the UniWyo Sports Complex against Northern Colorado.

UW will host West Virginia on Saturday, Feb.6 in another Big 12 dual with the start time to be announced.

The Cowboys will also host Air Force and the date for that dual will be released at a later date.

Tickets will not be sold for any UW home athletic events through at least Jan. 8, which is the date the current public health orders are set to run through.

Wyoming returns four wrestlers that did qualify for the NCAA wrestling Championships last season that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Brian Andrews was the 2020 Big 12 champion at heavyweight. Sophomore Stephen Buchanan had a stellar season as a true freshman for the Cowboys as he tallied 26 wins and juniors Hayden Hastings Tate Samuelson both recorded 23 victories.

