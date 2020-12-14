Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado receives national, MW accolades

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming junior guard Hunter Maldonado was named high major national player of the week and Mountain West player of the week by College Sports Madness on Monday. He led the Cowboys to two wins last week, and they improved to 5-1 on the season.

Maldonado, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, led the Pokes in averaging 22 points per game in a home win against Denver and a road victory at Utah Valley. He also added eight rebounds per game and seven assists per contest.

He scored 30 points at Utah Valley on Saturday and notched 14 points against Denver on Wednesday.

Wyoming returns to action on Thursday hosting Omaha in the Arena-Auditorium at 7 p.m.

