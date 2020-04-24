Wyoming's Logan Wilson drafted by Cincinnati Bengals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson was selected as the first pick in the third round of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.

Wilson, a Casper, Wyoming, native, becomes the 10th highest overall NFL draft pick by a Wyoming Cowboy in school history. He is also the highest selection of a Wyoming Cowboy who also is a native of the state of Wyoming.

The previous highest selection in the NFL draft of a Wyoming native, who also played for the Cowboys, was running back Jerry Hill back in 1961, when he was the seventh selection in the third round by the Baltimore Colts. Hill was a native of Lingle, Wyo.

Wilson becomes the 10th highest selection by a Wyoming Cowboy in NFL draft history. There have been three Cowboys selected in the first round and six selected in the second round. Wilson is the fifth Cowboy to be selected in the third round, and the highest UW selection in the third round.

Wilson’s senior season he became recognized as one of the nation’s top linebackers. He was selected as one of six national finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award. He earned first team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, second team All-American from USA Today and third team All-American from the Associated Press.