Wyoming's Tyler Hall signs free agent deal with Atlanta Falcons

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming Cowboy defensive back Tyler Hall signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL on Saturday following completion of the 2020 NFL draft, according to a UW press release.

Hall was a three-time honorable mention All-Mountain West selection as a defensive back and kick return specialist at Wyoming. He was invited to and played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where he was part of the winning National Team

At Wyoming’s NFL Pro Day, he was timed at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which would have tied for the fifth fastest time at this year’s NFL Combine.

In 2019, he was credited with 27 total tackles, including 26 solo tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception that he returned 72 yards for a TD and one forced fumble. He again led Wyoming in kickoff returns, averaging 33.4 yards per return (eight returns for 267 yards).

At the conclusion of his NCAA career, he ranked No. 1 in the nation among active FBS players in career kickoff return average (31.7 yards per return), No. 9 in the nation among active FBS players in career kickoff return TDs (2) and No. 11 in the nation among active FBS players in career non-defensive TDs scored (3)