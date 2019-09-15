{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

MOTORSPORTS

Scrambles TT, 10 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club

Drag racing: MDRA State Points, YDS King of The Track, time trials 10 a.m., elimination 12:30 p.m., Yellowstone Drag Strip

SOCCER

College men: Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildeberger: Humboldt State vs. Mary, 1 p.m.; South Dakota Mines vs. Montana State Billings, 4 p.m., Yellowjacket Field

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Atlanta at Washington, 11 a.m., TBS

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 2:10 p.m., ROOT

MLB: Oakland at Texas or Cincinnati at Arizona (games joined in progress), 2:30 p.m., MLB

MLB: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 5 p.m., ESPN

BASKETBALL

FIBA World Cup: Australia vs. France, third-place, 2 a.m., ESPN2

FIBA World Cup: Spain vs. Argentina, final, 6 a.m., ESPN2

WNBA: Playoffs, Seattle at Los Angeles, elimination game, 1 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA: Playoffs, Chicago at Las Vegas, elimination game, 3 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

Vuelta A Espana, Stage 21, 11 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 3, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA: Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, final round, 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The Ally Challenge, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park, 10:30 a.m., FS2

FOOTBALL

NFL: Minnesota at Green Bay, 11 a.m., FOX

NFL: Chicago at Denver, 2:25 p.m., FOX

NFL: Kansas City at Oakland, 2:05 p.m., CBS

NFL: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., NBC

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA: Dodge Nationals, noon, FS1

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, 1 p.m., NBC

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, The South Point 400, 5 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier: Everton at Bournemouth, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Premier: Arsenal at Watford, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Sassuolo at AS Roma, 9:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at SC Paderborn, 10 a.m., FS1

Premier: Manchester City at NOrwitch City, 10:30 a.m., NBC

College women: North Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPNU

MLS: D.C. United at Portland, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

MFL: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, qualifying, 5:30 p.m, FS2

MLS: Sporting KC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

WTA: Jiangxi Open, singles final, 2 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS

USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, singles and doubles final, 11 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, early rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, early rounds, 4 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

NFL: Minnesota at Green Bay, 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)

NFL: New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 2:25 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

Never miss a score

