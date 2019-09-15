Local events
MOTORSPORTS
Scrambles TT, 10 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
Drag racing: MDRA State Points, YDS King of The Track, time trials 10 a.m., elimination 12:30 p.m., Yellowstone Drag Strip
SOCCER
College men: Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildeberger: Humboldt State vs. Mary, 1 p.m.; South Dakota Mines vs. Montana State Billings, 4 p.m., Yellowjacket Field
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Atlanta at Washington, 11 a.m., TBS
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 2:10 p.m., ROOT
MLB: Oakland at Texas or Cincinnati at Arizona (games joined in progress), 2:30 p.m., MLB
MLB: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 5 p.m., ESPN
BASKETBALL
FIBA World Cup: Australia vs. France, third-place, 2 a.m., ESPN2
FIBA World Cup: Spain vs. Argentina, final, 6 a.m., ESPN2
WNBA: Playoffs, Seattle at Los Angeles, elimination game, 1 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA: Playoffs, Chicago at Las Vegas, elimination game, 3 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
Vuelta A Espana, Stage 21, 11 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 3, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA: Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, final round, 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The Ally Challenge, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park, 10:30 a.m., FS2
FOOTBALL
NFL: Minnesota at Green Bay, 11 a.m., FOX
You have free articles remaining.
NFL: Chicago at Denver, 2:25 p.m., FOX
NFL: Kansas City at Oakland, 2:05 p.m., CBS
NFL: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., NBC
MOTORSPORTS
NHRA: Dodge Nationals, noon, FS1
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, 1 p.m., NBC
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, The South Point 400, 5 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier: Everton at Bournemouth, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Premier: Arsenal at Watford, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Sassuolo at AS Roma, 9:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at SC Paderborn, 10 a.m., FS1
Premier: Manchester City at NOrwitch City, 10:30 a.m., NBC
College women: North Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPNU
MLS: D.C. United at Portland, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
MFL: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, qualifying, 5:30 p.m, FS2
MLS: Sporting KC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
WTA: Jiangxi Open, singles final, 2 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, singles and doubles final, 11 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, early rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, early rounds, 4 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
NFL: Minnesota at Green Bay, 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)
NFL: New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 2:25 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)