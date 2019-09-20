{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

Friday

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Great Falls Invitational, Meadowlark, 3 p.m. 

High school: Lewistown Invitational, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

High school: Glendive at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

High school: Laurel at Havre, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Laurel Invitational, 9 a.m., Laurel Golf Club

SOCCER

College women: Multnomah at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., Wendy's Field

College men: Multnomah at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m., Wendy's Field

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Columbia Falls at Billings Central, 3 p.m., Yellowjacket Field

High school boys: Bigfork at Laurel, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Columbia Falls at Billings Central, 5 p.m., Yellowjacket Field

High school girls: Bigfork at Laurel, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 5 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.

College: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m. 

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Finals Series: Geelong at Richmond, 3:30 a.m., FS2

Finals Series: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood, midnight (Saturday), FS2

BASEBALL

MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, noon, MLB

MLB: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 5 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Seattle at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., ROOT

MLB: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m., ESPN

BOXING

ShoBox: The New Generation, 8:30 p.m., SHO

FOOTBALL

College: Florida International at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBSSN

College: Air Force at Boise State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College: Utah at Southern California, 7 p.m., FS1

High school: Manhattan at Missoula Loyola, 7 p.m., SWX

High school: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.), 7 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

European: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, 3 a.m., GOLF

European Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Sanderson Farms Championship, second round, noon, GOLF

PGA: The Sanford International, first round, 4 p.m., GOLF

Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, third round, 10 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park: 2:30 p.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session I, 2:25 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session II, 6:25 a.m., ESPNU

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, final practice, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, practice, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, final practice, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, qualifying, 3 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: The Monster Energy Cup Series, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Go Bowling 250, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session III, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2

RUGBY

World Cup: Japan vs. Russia, Pool A, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN

World Cup: Australai vs. Fiji, Pool D, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Schalke, 12:20 p.m., FS2

Premier: Bournemouth at Southampton, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

College men: Wisconsin at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., BTN

College women: Southern California at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPNU

SURFING

WSL: Championship Tour, Day 2, 9 a.m., FS2

WSL: Championship Tour: Day 2, 5 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, semifinals, 4 a.m., TENNIS

The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1, day session, 5 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Moselle Open, quarterfinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS

The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1, night session, 11 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan pacific Opens, semifinals & The Guangzhou Open, 9 p.m., TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Pittsburgh at Penn Sate, 6 p.m., BTN

College women: Louisville at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

On radio

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com

High school: Glendive at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) and kjcrradio.com

High school: Laurel at Havre, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)

High school: Three Forks at Columbus, KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m., kurlradio.com

 

