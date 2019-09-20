Local events
Friday
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Great Falls Invitational, Meadowlark, 3 p.m.
High school: Lewistown Invitational, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
High school: Glendive at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
High school: Laurel at Havre, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Laurel Invitational, 9 a.m., Laurel Golf Club
SOCCER
College women: Multnomah at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., Wendy's Field
College men: Multnomah at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m., Wendy's Field
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Columbia Falls at Billings Central, 3 p.m., Yellowjacket Field
High school boys: Bigfork at Laurel, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Columbia Falls at Billings Central, 5 p.m., Yellowjacket Field
High school girls: Bigfork at Laurel, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 5 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
College: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Finals Series: Geelong at Richmond, 3:30 a.m., FS2
Finals Series: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood, midnight (Saturday), FS2
BASEBALL
MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, noon, MLB
MLB: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB: Seattle at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., ROOT
MLB: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m., ESPN
BOXING
ShoBox: The New Generation, 8:30 p.m., SHO
FOOTBALL
College: Florida International at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBSSN
College: Air Force at Boise State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College: Utah at Southern California, 7 p.m., FS1
High school: Manhattan at Missoula Loyola, 7 p.m., SWX
High school: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.), 7 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
European: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, 3 a.m., GOLF
European Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Sanderson Farms Championship, second round, noon, GOLF
PGA: The Sanford International, first round, 4 p.m., GOLF
Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, third round, 10 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park: 2:30 p.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session I, 2:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session II, 6:25 a.m., ESPNU
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, final practice, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, practice, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, final practice, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, qualifying, 3 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: The Monster Energy Cup Series, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Go Bowling 250, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session III, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
RUGBY
World Cup: Japan vs. Russia, Pool A, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN
World Cup: Australai vs. Fiji, Pool D, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Schalke, 12:20 p.m., FS2
Premier: Bournemouth at Southampton, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN
College men: Wisconsin at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., BTN
College women: Southern California at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPNU
SURFING
WSL: Championship Tour, Day 2, 9 a.m., FS2
WSL: Championship Tour: Day 2, 5 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, semifinals, 4 a.m., TENNIS
The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1, day session, 5 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: The Moselle Open, quarterfinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS
The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1, night session, 11 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan pacific Opens, semifinals & The Guangzhou Open, 9 p.m., TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Pittsburgh at Penn Sate, 6 p.m., BTN
College women: Louisville at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
On radio
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com
High school: Glendive at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school: Laurel at Havre, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
High school: Three Forks at Columbus, KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m., kurlradio.com