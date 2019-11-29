{{featured_button_text}}

Local events 

BASKETBALL

College men: Adams State at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.

College men: Coppin State at Montana, 7 p.m.

College women: Montana vs. Santa Clara at Fullerton, Calif., 4:30 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 1:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 5:55 a.m., ESPNU

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2

BASKETBALL

College men: Battle 4 Atlantis, Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 a.m., ESPN

College men: ESPN Orlando Invitational, Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., 9:30 a.m., ESPN2

College men: Battle 4 Atlantis, Teams TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, noon, ESPN

College men: Wooden Legacy, Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., noon, ESPN2

College men: ESPN Orlando Invitational, Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., noon, ESPNEWS

College men: DePaul at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FS1

College men: ESPN Orlando Invitational, Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Wooden Legacy, Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Emerald Coast Classic, Florida State vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., 5 p.m., CBSSN

College men: NIT Season Tip-Off, Teams TBD, Third-place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y., 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: ESPN Orlando Invitational, Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

College men: Battle 4 Atlantis, Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Alabama (Birmingham) at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SEC

College men: Las Vegas Invitational, Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, 6 p.m., FS1

NBA: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., NBATV

NBA: Utah at Memphis, 6 p.m., ROOT

College men: Morgan State at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN

College men: Wooden Legacy, Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

College men: Marshall at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC

College men: Emerald Coast Classic, Virginia Commonwealth vs. Purdue, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

College men: NIT Season Tip-Off, Teams TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y., 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Battle 4 Atlantis, Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., FS1

NBA: Washington at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBATV

College men: Wooden Legacy, Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Utah State at St. Mary's, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

FOOTBALL

College: Virginia Tech at Virginia, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: Toledo at Central Michigan, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Texas Tech at Texas, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Iowa at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., BTN

College: Missouri at Arkansas, 12:30 p.m., CBS

College: Cincinnati at Memphis, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Boise State at Colorado State, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Washington State at Washington, 2 p.m., FOX

College: West Virginia at Texas Christian, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

College: South Florida at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland, 3:30 a.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: NY Rangers at Boston, 11 a.m., NBC

NHL: Colorado at Chicago, 1 p.m., ALTITUDE

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Schalke, 12:20 p.m., FS2

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Wisconsin at Penn State, 4:30 p.m., BTN

On Radio

FOOTBALL

College: Texas Tech at Texas, 10 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)

Never miss a score

