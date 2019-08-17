Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Legion World Series, TBA, Shelby, North Carolina
GOLF
Men's State Mid-Amateur Championship, The Briarwood GC
MOTORSPORTS
Flat Track Under the Lights #4, 8 p.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
Drag Racing: Nights of Fire Jet Cars; time trials 1 p.m., elimination 5 p.m., Yellowstone Drag Strip
RODEO
PRCA: Billings, MetraPark grandstand, 7 p.m.; Baker, 1 p.m.; Kalispell, 7:30 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Long Pond, Pa., 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn., 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
BASEBALL
American Legion World Series: Idaho Falls, Idaho (Northwest) vs. Shrewsbury, Mass. (Northeast), Shelby, N.C., 11 a.m., ESPNU
MLB: Cleveland at NY Yankees OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (1:30 p.m.), 11 a.m., MLB
MLB: Seattle at Toronto, 1 p.m., ROOT
American Legion World Series: Randolph Co., N.C. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Central Plains (Fargo, N.D.), Shelby, N.C., 2 p.m., ESPNU
MLB: Houston at Oakland, 2 p.m., FS1
MLB: Milwaukee at Washington, 5 p.m., FS1
American Legion World Series: Destrehan, La. (Southeast) vs. Albuquerque, N.M. (Western), Shelby, N.C., 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Missoula, 7 p.m., SWX
MLB: Chicago White Sox at LA Angels OR Minnesota at Texas (games joined in progress), 8 p.m., MLB
BASKETBALL
BIG3: Week 9, From Dallas, 12 p.m., CBSSN
BIG3: Week 9, From Dallas, 1 p.m., CBS
BIG3: Tri-State vs. Aliens Dallas, 4 p.m., CBSSN
BOWLING
PWBA: The Orlando Open, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
Top Rank Boxing Main Event: Navarrete-De Vaca, Los Angeles, 8 p.m., ESPN
FOOTBALL
NFL: Cleveland at Indianapolis, 2 p.m., NFL
NFL: Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., NFL
NFL: Dallas at LA Rams, 8 p.m., NFL
GOLF
European Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters, third round, Vysoký Újezd, Czech Republic, 6 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, Medinah, Ill., 10 a.m., GOLF
U.S. Amateur: Semifinal matches, Pinehurst, N.C., 1 p.m., FOX
Korn Fery Tour: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, third round, Columbus, Ohio, 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, Medinah, Ill., 1 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour Champions: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, second round, Endicott, N.Y., 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS2
LACROSSE
Men's Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos at Archers, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
Little League World Series: Sydney, Australia vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela , International elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., 11 a.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: Barrington, R.I. vs. Bowling Green, Ky., U.S. elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., 1 p.m., ABC
Little League World Series: Bologna, Italy vs. TBD , International elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., 4 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: River Ridge, La. vs. TBD, U.S. elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., 6 p.m., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 241 Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, Anaheim, Calif., 6 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Werder Bremen, 7:30 a.m., FS2
Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Bournemouth at Aston Villa, 8 a.m., CNBC
Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Mönchengladbac, 10:30 a.m., FS1
Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City, 10:30 a.m., NBC
MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLS: Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey, 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Western & Southern Open: Semifinals, Cincinnati, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Semifinals, Cincinnati, 11 a.m., TENNIS
USTA: The Thoreau Open, Women's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Concord, Mass., 2 p.m., TENNIS
Western & Southern Open: Semifinals, Cincinnati, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Western & Southern Open: WTA Doubles Finals, Cincinnati, 6 p.m., TENNIS
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
MLB: Cleveland at NY Yankees, 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com