Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Class A regional tournament, Cody, Wyo.

MOTORSPORTS

Supercross at MontanaFair, MetraPark Grandstands, 6 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Atlanta, 5 p.m., MLB

MLB: Seattle at Detroit, 5 p.m., ROOT

SOFTBALL

Little League World Series: Teams TBD, semifinal 1, Portland, Ore., 5 p.m., ESPN2

Little League World Series: Teams TBD, semifinal 2, Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, Mason, Ohio, 9 a.m., TENNIS

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com

