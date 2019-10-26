{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASKETBALL

College women: Montana State Billings Alumni Game, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State at North Dakota, 11 a.m.

College: Eastern Washington at Montana, noon

College: Nevada at Wyoming, noon

College: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships, Amend Park, 10 a.m.

High school: State championships, Great Falls, Eagle Falls Golf Club, 11 a.m. 

RODEO

Northern Rodeo Association/Northern Women's Rodeo Association Finals, Kalispell, 7 p.m. 

SOCCER

High school boys: Class A semifinal, Billings Central at Whitefish, 11 a.m.

High school boys: Class AA quarterfinal, Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, noon

College women: Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, noon, Yellowjacket Field

High school girls: Class A semifinal, Billings Central at Whitefish, 1 p.m. 

High school boys: Class AA quarterfinal, Kalispell Glacier at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Class AA quarterfinal, Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Class AA quarterfinal, Billings West at Missoula Hellgate, 3 p.m.

College men: MSUB Kicks Cancer: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 3 p.m., Yellowjacket Field

High school: Class AA quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 3 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m.

College: Alaska Fairbanks at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 4, 6 p.m., FOX

BASKETBALL

NBA: Miami at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., NBA

NBA: Boston at New York, 5:30 p.m., NBA

NBA: Sacramento at Utah, 7 p.m., ROOT

NBA: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m., NBA

BOXING

PBC Main event: Lubin vs. Gallimore, 7 p.m., SHO

FOOTBALL

College: Oklahoma at Kansas State, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Illinois at PUrdue, 10 a.m., BTN

College: San Jose State at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: Miami at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Iowa at Northwestern, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Appalachian State at South Alabama, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Wisconsin at Ohio State, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 10 a.m., SEC

College: Montana State at North Dakota, 11 a.m., SWX

College: Eastern Washington at Montana, noon, ROOT

College: Penn State at Michigan Sate, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Indiana at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m., BTN

College: Auburn at LSU, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: Tulane at Navy, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Maryland at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Syracuse at Florida State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Texas at Texas Christian, 1:30 p.m., FOX

College: Oklahoma State at Iowa, 1:30 p.m., FS1

College: Florida International at Middle Tennessee State, 1:30 p.m., NFL

College: South Florida at East Carolina, 1:45 p.m., ESPNU

College: South Carolina at Tennessee, 2 p.m., SEC

College: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 2:30 p.m. (tape delayed), SWX 

College: Nevada at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m. (tape delayed), ROOT

College: Memphis at Tulsa, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College: Arkansas at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Central Florida at Temple, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College: Texas Tech at Kansas, 5 p.m., FS1

College: Notre Dame at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Colorado State at Fresno State, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Missouri at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SEC

College: California at Utah, 8 p.m., FS1

College: Utah State at Air Force, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2

College: San Diego State at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Washington State at Oregon, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, 2:30 p.m., NBC

GOLF

EPGA: The Portugal Masters, third round, 6 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The BMW Championship, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA: The ZOZO Championship, final round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: St. Louis at Boston, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Anaheim at Colorado, 7 p.m., Altitude 

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, practice, 7 a.m., CNBC

NASCAR: Gander Outdoor Truck Series, qualifying, 8 a.m., FS1

Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session 3, 8:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, final practice, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Gander Outdoor Truck Series, The Texas Roadhouse 200, 11:30 a.m., FS1

Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, qualifying, 11:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

RODEO

Northern Rodeo Association/Northern Women's Rodeo Association Finals, Kalispell, 7 p.m., SWX

RUGBY

World Cup: England vs. New Zealand, semifinal, 2 a.m., NBCSN

World Cup: England vs. New Zealand, semifinal, 12:30 p.m. (replay), NBC

World Cup: Wales vs. South Africa, semifinal, 3 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Schalke, 7:20 a.m., FS2

Premier: everton at Brighton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen, 10:20 a.m., FS2

Premier: Chelsea at Burnley, 10:30 a.m., NBC

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs. Canada, Group A, 1:50 p.m., FS2

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ecuador vs. Australia, Group B, 4:50 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, doubles and singles semifinals, 4 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

USTA: Women's Pro Circuit, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, singles final, 11 p.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, doubles final & The Shenzhen Open, early rounds, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, finals & The Shenzhen Open, early rounds, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College: Nebraska at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 4, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State at North Dakota, 11 a.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

College: Eastern Washington at Montana, noon, KYSX (105.1 FM)

College: Auburn at LSU, 1:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

