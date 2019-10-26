Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Montana State Billings Alumni Game, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State at North Dakota, 11 a.m.
College: Eastern Washington at Montana, noon
College: Nevada at Wyoming, noon
College: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships, Amend Park, 10 a.m.
High school: State championships, Great Falls, Eagle Falls Golf Club, 11 a.m.
RODEO
Northern Rodeo Association/Northern Women's Rodeo Association Finals, Kalispell, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys: Class A semifinal, Billings Central at Whitefish, 11 a.m.
High school boys: Class AA quarterfinal, Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, noon
College women: Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, noon, Yellowjacket Field
High school girls: Class A semifinal, Billings Central at Whitefish, 1 p.m.
High school boys: Class AA quarterfinal, Kalispell Glacier at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Class AA quarterfinal, Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Class AA quarterfinal, Billings West at Missoula Hellgate, 3 p.m.
College men: MSUB Kicks Cancer: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 3 p.m., Yellowjacket Field
High school: Class AA quarterfinals
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 3 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 1 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m.
College: Alaska Fairbanks at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 4, 6 p.m., FOX
BASKETBALL
NBA: Miami at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., NBA
NBA: Boston at New York, 5:30 p.m., NBA
NBA: Sacramento at Utah, 7 p.m., ROOT
NBA: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m., NBA
BOXING
PBC Main event: Lubin vs. Gallimore, 7 p.m., SHO
FOOTBALL
College: Oklahoma at Kansas State, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Illinois at PUrdue, 10 a.m., BTN
College: San Jose State at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: Miami at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Iowa at Northwestern, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Appalachian State at South Alabama, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Wisconsin at Ohio State, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 10 a.m., SEC
College: Montana State at North Dakota, 11 a.m., SWX
College: Eastern Washington at Montana, noon, ROOT
College: Penn State at Michigan Sate, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Indiana at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: Auburn at LSU, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Tulane at Navy, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Maryland at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Syracuse at Florida State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Texas at Texas Christian, 1:30 p.m., FOX
College: Oklahoma State at Iowa, 1:30 p.m., FS1
College: Florida International at Middle Tennessee State, 1:30 p.m., NFL
College: South Florida at East Carolina, 1:45 p.m., ESPNU
College: South Carolina at Tennessee, 2 p.m., SEC
College: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 2:30 p.m. (tape delayed), SWX
College: Nevada at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m. (tape delayed), ROOT
College: Memphis at Tulsa, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: Arkansas at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Central Florida at Temple, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College: Texas Tech at Kansas, 5 p.m., FS1
College: Notre Dame at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Colorado State at Fresno State, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Missouri at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SEC
College: California at Utah, 8 p.m., FS1
College: Utah State at Air Force, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2
College: San Diego State at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Washington State at Oregon, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, 2:30 p.m., NBC
GOLF
EPGA: The Portugal Masters, third round, 6 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The BMW Championship, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA: The ZOZO Championship, final round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: St. Louis at Boston, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Anaheim at Colorado, 7 p.m., Altitude
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, practice, 7 a.m., CNBC
NASCAR: Gander Outdoor Truck Series, qualifying, 8 a.m., FS1
Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session 3, 8:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, final practice, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Gander Outdoor Truck Series, The Texas Roadhouse 200, 11:30 a.m., FS1
Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, qualifying, 11:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
Northern Rodeo Association/Northern Women's Rodeo Association Finals, Kalispell, 7 p.m., SWX
RUGBY
World Cup: England vs. New Zealand, semifinal, 2 a.m., NBCSN
World Cup: England vs. New Zealand, semifinal, 12:30 p.m. (replay), NBC
World Cup: Wales vs. South Africa, semifinal, 3 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Schalke, 7:20 a.m., FS2
Premier: everton at Brighton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen, 10:20 a.m., FS2
Premier: Chelsea at Burnley, 10:30 a.m., NBC
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs. Canada, Group A, 1:50 p.m., FS2
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ecuador vs. Australia, Group B, 4:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, doubles and singles semifinals, 4 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
USTA: Women's Pro Circuit, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, singles final, 11 p.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, doubles final & The Shenzhen Open, early rounds, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, finals & The Shenzhen Open, early rounds, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
College: Nebraska at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 4, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State at North Dakota, 11 a.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com
College: Eastern Washington at Montana, noon, KYSX (105.1 FM)
College: Auburn at LSU, 1:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)