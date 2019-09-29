Local events
SOCCER
College men: Mary at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m., Yellowjacket Field
College women: Rocky Mountain Evergreen State, 2 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.
RODEO
Team roping: Wrangler Team Roping Championships, MetraPark
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m., TBS
MLB: Oakland at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT
BASKETBALL
WNBA: Finals, Connecticut at Washington, Game 1, 1 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
UCI: Road Cycling World Championships, 8 p.m., NBCSN
FIELD HOCKEY
College women: Penn State at Wisconsin, 11 am., ESPNU
College women: Florida at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC
College women: Georgia at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPNU
FOOTBALL
NFL: Kansas City at Detroit, 11 a.m., FOX
NFL: New England at Buffalo, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL: Jacksonville at Denver, 2:25 p.m., CBS
NFL: Dallas at New Orleans, 6:20 p.m., NBC
GOLF
European Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Pure Insurance Open, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
PGA: The Safeway Open, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live, noon, FS2
MARATHON
Berlin marathon, 1 a.m., NBCSN
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, 5:05 a.m., ESPN2
NHRA: Sunday Nitro St. Louis, 11 a.m., FS1
NHRA: AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, noon, FS1
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, The Bank of America ROVAL 400, noon, NBC
RODEO
University of Montana Western Fall Rodeo, 10 a.m., SWX
RUGBY
World Cup: Scotland vs. Samosa, pool A, 4 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Serie A: Bologna at Udinese, 6:55 am., ESPNEWS
Bundelisga: SC Freiburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Premier: Newcastle United at Leicester City, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Koln, 9:50 a.m., FS2
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at Reign FC, noon, ESPN2
MLS: D.C. United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 3 p.m., FS1
MLS: LA FC at Minnesota United, 5:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai Open, finals & The Cina Open, early rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, finals, 9 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan open & The China Open, early rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, early rounds, 4 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF World Championships: Day 3, 10 a.m., NBC
IAAF World Championships: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Ohio State at Michigan, noon, BTN
College women: Kentucky at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Texas A&M at Tennessee, 1 p.m., SEC
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
NFL: Washington at N.Y. Giants, 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)
NFL: Jacksonville at Denver, 2:25 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)