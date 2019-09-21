Local events
FOOTBALL
College: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.
College: Monmouth at Montana, 1 p.m.
College: Norfolk State at Montana State, 1 p.m.
College: Wyoming at Tulsa, 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Montana State Billings vs. Eastern New Mexico, 1 p.m., Bismarck, North Dakota
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 10 a.m.
High school girls: Bigfork at Billings Central, noon, Yellowjacket Field
High school boys: Columbia Falls at Laurel, 10 a.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, noon
High school boys: Bigfork at Billings Central, 2 p.m., Yellowjacket Field
High school girls: Columbia Falls at Laurel, noon
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings West, 1 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings West, 1 p.m., Amend Park
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 1 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 1 p.m.
High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 3 p.m.
College: Western Oregon at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
College: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (noon) or Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (11 a.m.), MLB
MLB: N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., MLB
MLB: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 5 p.m., FS1
MLB: Seattle at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., ROOT
MLB: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers or Texas at Oakland (games joined in progress), 8 p.m., MLB
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session III, 3:55 am., ESPN2
Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
IndyCar: The Laguna Seca, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, The Federated Auto Parts 400, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College: Michigan State at Northwestern, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Boston College at Rutgers, 10 a.m., BTN
College: Morgan State at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: Tennessee at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Southern Mississippi at Alabama, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: California at Mississippi, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Michigan at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Louisiana Monroe at Iowa State, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, 10 a.m., SEC
College: Norfolk State at Montana State, 1 p.m., NBC
College: Monmouth at Montana, 1 p.m., SWX
College: Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m., ROOT
College: Washington at BYU, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: Auburn at Texas A&M, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Wyoming at Tulsa, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Louisville at Florida State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Central Florida at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Temple at Buffalo, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Southern Methodist at Texas Christian, 1:30 p.m., FS1
College: South Alabama at Alabama-Birmingham, 1:30 p.m., NFL
College: Kentucky at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SEC
College: Montana State-Northern at Carroll College, 5 p.m. (tape-delayed), SWX
College: Baylor at Rice, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: Oregon at Stanford, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Old Dominion at Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College: Ball State at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College: Oklahoma State at Texas, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: San Jose State at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., SEC
College: Nebraska at Illinois, 6 p.m., BTN
College: Notre Dame at Georgia, 6 p.m., CBS
College: Toledo at Colorado State, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2
College: Utah State at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: UCLA at Washington State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
European: The BMW PGA Championship, third round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The Sanford International, second round, 4 p.m. (taped), GOLF
Asian Tour: The Shinhan Dongae open, final round, 10 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park, 12:30 p.m., FS2
Breeder's Cup Challenge Series: The Pennsylvania Derby, 3 p.m., NBC
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods, championship, 12:30 p.m., NBC
RUGBY
World Cup: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, 4 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier: Tottenham at Leicester City, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Cologne at Bayern Munich, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen, 7:30 a.m., FS2
Premier: Watford at Manchester City, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Leipzig at Werder Bremen, 10:20 a.m., FS2
Premier: Brighton at Newcastle United, 10:30 a.m., NBC
Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey, 3:55 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 2 day session, 5 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: The Moselle Open, semifinal, 9 a.m., TENNIS
The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team European, Day 2 night session, 11 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Finals & The Wuhan Open, early rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS
The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 3, 4 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
MLB: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
FOOTBALL
College: Tennessee at Florida, 10 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)
College: Monmouth at Montana, 1 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)
College: Norfolk State at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com