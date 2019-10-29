Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Yellowstone Christian vs. Rocky Mountain College, Shrine Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College vs. Yellowstone Christian, Shrine Auditorium, 5:30 p.m.
College women: Carroll at Montana, exhibition, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: World Series, Washington at Houston, Game 6, 6 p.m., FOX
BASKETBALL
NBA: Atlanta at Miami, 5:30 p.m., NBATV
NBA: Memphis at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBATV
GOLF
College: The East Lake Cup, Team match-play, Semifinals, DeKalb County, Ga., 3 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Men's FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Ecuador, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil, 1:50 p.m., FS2
College men: Maryland at Penn State, 4 p.m., BTN
Men's FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs. New Zealand, Group A, Brasília, Brazil, 4:50 p.m., FS2
College men: Michigan State at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Men's Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna, 6:55 p.m., FS2
MLS Playoffs: Seattle at LA FC, Western Conference Final, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, 2 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana at Montana State, 7 p.m., SWX
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
MLB: World Series, Washington at Houston, Game 6, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)