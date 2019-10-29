{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Yellowstone Christian vs. Rocky Mountain College, Shrine Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College vs. Yellowstone Christian, Shrine Auditorium, 5:30 p.m.

College women: Carroll at Montana, exhibition, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: World Series, Washington at Houston, Game 6, 6 p.m., FOX

BASKETBALL

NBA: Atlanta at Miami, 5:30 p.m., NBATV

NBA: Memphis at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBATV

GOLF

College: The East Lake Cup, Team match-play, Semifinals, DeKalb County, Ga., 3 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Men's FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Ecuador, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil, 1:50 p.m., FS2

College men: Maryland at Penn State, 4 p.m., BTN

Men's FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs. New Zealand, Group A, Brasília, Brazil, 4:50 p.m., FS2

College men: Michigan State at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

Men's Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna, 6:55 p.m., FS2

MLS Playoffs: Seattle at LA FC, Western Conference Final, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, 2 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana at Montana State, 7 p.m., SWX

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

MLB: World Series, Washington at Houston, Game 6, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

Never miss a score

