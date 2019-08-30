{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Billings Invitational, noon, Amend Park

High school: Livingston Invitational, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Helena Capital at Billings Senior, 4 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Kalispell Glacier at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings West at Missoula Big Sky, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Miles City Invitational, 9 a.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Plains, 7 p.m.

NRA: Hamilton, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Montana State Billings at Carroll (exhibition), 2 p.m.

College men: Montana State Billings at Carroll (exhibition), 4:30 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Stevensville, noon

High school boys: Billings Central at Stevensville, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel vs. Frenchtown, 4 p.m., TBD

High school girls: Laurel vs. Frenchtown, 4 p.m., TBD

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Laurel Tip Off Tournament

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Morningside College, noon, vs. Grandview University, 6 p.m., Bellevue, Nebraska

On TV

AUTO RACING

Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Stavelot, Belgium, 6:55 a.m., ESPNU

NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Darlington, S.C., 11 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Darlington, S.C., noon, NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C., 1 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C., 2 p.m., NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, noon, MLBN

MLB: Oakland at NY Yankees or Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Seattle at Texas, 6 p.m., ROOT

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m., SWX

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Connecticut at New York, 5:30 p.m., NBAN

FOOTBALL

College: Rice at Army, 4 p.m., CBSSN

College: Massachusetts at Rutgers, 5 p.m.,  BTN

College: Wisconsin at South Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Tulsa at Michigan State, 5 p.m., FS1

High school: St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.), 6 p.m., ESPNU

College: Purdue at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Colorado State vs. Colorado, Denver, 8 p.m., ESPN

College: Oklahoma State at Oregon State, 8:30 p.m., FS1

GOLF

European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland, 7:30 a.m., TGC

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, Newburgh, Indiana, 11 a.m., TGC

PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, first round, Calgary, Alberta, 2 p.m., TGC

LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, second round, Portland, Ore., 4:30 p.m., TGC

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, Shenzehn, China, 1 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN

ROWING

FISA World Championship: Day 6, semifinals and finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped), 10 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER 

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Mönchengladbach, 12:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 10 a.m., ESPN

U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 4 p.m., ESPN

U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m., ESPN

VOLLEYBALL 

College women: Illinois at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM), espn910.com

 FOOTBALL

High school: Helena Capital at Billings Senior, 4 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

High school: Billings West at Missoula Big Sky, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

