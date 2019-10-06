Local events
MOTORSPORTS
4-Hour Marathon Cross Country, 9 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
SOCCER
College men: Southern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, noon, Wendy's Field
College women: Southern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, 2:30 p.m., Wendy's Field
On TV
BASEBALL
NLDS: Atlanta at St. Louis, Game 3, 2:30 p.m., TBS
NLDS: L.A. Dodgers at Washington, Game 3, 6 p.m., TBS
BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals: Washington at Connecticut, Game 3, 1:30 p.m., ABC
BULL RIDING
PBR: 15/15 Bucking Battle, Minneapolis, 1 p.m., CBS
FIELD HOCKEY
College women: Michigan State at Michigan, 2 p.m., BTN
FOOTBALL
NFL: Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 11 a.m., FOX
NFL: Denver at L.A. Chargers, 2:05 p.m., CBS
NFL: Green Bay at Dallas, 2:25 p.m., FOX
NFL: Indianapolis at Kansas City, 6:20 p.m., NBC
GOLF
European Tour: Ope De Espana, final round, 5 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The Volunteers of America Classic, final round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park, noon, FS2
Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend, 2:30 p.m., NBC
LACROSSE
MLL: Denver vs. Chesapeake, 11 a.m., ESPN2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series Drydene 400, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
World Cup: France vs. Tonga, Pool C, 1:30 a.m., NBCSN
Women's World Rugby Sevens Series, 9 p.m. (same-day tape), NBCSN
You have free articles remaining.
World Cup: New Zealand vs. Namibia, Pool B, 12:30 p.m., NBC
SOCCER
Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2
Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach, 5:20 a.m., FS1
Premier: Wolves at Manchester City, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premie: Bournemouth at Arsenal, 7 a.m., CNBC
Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at VfL Wolfsburg, 7:30 a.m., FS1
College men: Ohio State at Rutgers, 9 a.m., BTN
Premier: Manchester United at Newcastle United, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Frankfurt, 9:50 a.m., FS2
College men: Michigan State at Wisconsin, 11:30 a.m., BTN
Women's international: Friendly, U.S. vs. South Korea, noon, ESPN
College women: Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m., SEC
MLS: San Jose at Portland, 2 p.m., ESPN
College women: Texas A&M at Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
WTA: The China Open, singles final, 2:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: The China Open, singles final, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, early rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, early round, 4:30 a.m. (Monday) taped, TENNIS
TRACK & FIELD
IAAF: World Championship, Day 10, 10 a.m., NBC
IAAF: World Championships, Day 10, 6:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Mississippi State at SOuth Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU
College women: Florida at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC
College women: Illinois at Purdue, 1 p.m., ESPNU
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
NLDS: Atlanta at St. Louis, Game 3, 2:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
NLDS: L.A. Dodgers at Washington, Game 3, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
FOOTBALL
NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)