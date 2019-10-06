{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

MOTORSPORTS

4-Hour Marathon Cross Country, 9 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club

SOCCER

College men: Southern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, noon, Wendy's Field

College women: Southern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, 2:30 p.m., Wendy's Field

On TV

BASEBALL

NLDS: Atlanta at St. Louis, Game 3, 2:30 p.m., TBS

NLDS: L.A. Dodgers at Washington, Game 3, 6 p.m., TBS

BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals: Washington at Connecticut, Game 3, 1:30 p.m., ABC

BULL RIDING

PBR: 15/15 Bucking Battle, Minneapolis, 1 p.m., CBS

FIELD HOCKEY

College women: Michigan State at Michigan, 2 p.m., BTN

FOOTBALL

NFL: Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 11 a.m., FOX

NFL: Denver at L.A. Chargers, 2:05 p.m., CBS

NFL: Green Bay at Dallas, 2:25 p.m., FOX

NFL: Indianapolis at Kansas City, 6:20 p.m., NBC

GOLF

European Tour: Ope De Espana, final round, 5 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Volunteers of America Classic, final round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park, noon, FS2

Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend, 2:30 p.m., NBC

LACROSSE

MLL: Denver vs. Chesapeake, 11 a.m., ESPN2

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series Drydene 400, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

World Cup: France vs. Tonga, Pool C, 1:30 a.m., NBCSN

Women's World Rugby Sevens Series, 9 p.m. (same-day tape), NBCSN

World Cup: New Zealand vs. Namibia, Pool B, 12:30 p.m., NBC

SOCCER

Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2

Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach, 5:20 a.m., FS1

Premier: Wolves at Manchester City, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premie: Bournemouth at Arsenal, 7 a.m., CNBC

Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at VfL Wolfsburg, 7:30 a.m., FS1

College men: Ohio State at Rutgers, 9 a.m., BTN

Premier: Manchester United at Newcastle United, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Frankfurt, 9:50 a.m., FS2

College men: Michigan State at Wisconsin, 11:30 a.m., BTN

Women's international: Friendly, U.S. vs. South Korea, noon, ESPN

College women: Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m., SEC

MLS: San Jose at Portland, 2 p.m., ESPN

College women: Texas A&M at Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

WTA: The China Open, singles final, 2:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: The China Open, singles final, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, early rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, early round, 4:30 a.m. (Monday) taped, TENNIS

TRACK & FIELD

IAAF: World Championship, Day 10, 10 a.m., NBC

IAAF: World Championships, Day 10, 6:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Mississippi State at SOuth Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU

College women: Florida at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC

College women: Illinois at Purdue, 1 p.m., ESPNU 

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

NLDS: Atlanta at St. Louis, Game 3, 2:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

NLDS: L.A. Dodgers at Washington, Game 3, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

FOOTBALL

NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)

 

