Local events
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College, 1 p.m.
College: Montana State at Western Illinois, 2 p.m.
College: Idaho at Wyoming, 3 p.m.
College: Montana at Oregon, 8:45 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Bozeman Invitational, Bridger Creek Golf Course, 3 p.m.
High school: Red Lodge Invitational, 10 a.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Flat Track Under the Lights #5, 8 p.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
Drag Racing: MDRA State Points, time trials 11 a.m., elimination 3 p.m., Yellowstone Drag Strip
RODEO
College: Big Sky Region, 6 p.m., Glendive
SOCCER
College women: Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildeberger: Carroll vs. Black Hills State, noon; Mary vs. Montana State Billings, 3 p.m., Yellowjacket Field
High school girls: Laurel at Polson, 10 a.m.
High school boys: Laurel at Polson, noon
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 1 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Bozeman at Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 1 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Bozeman at Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Central at Whitefish, 1 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Whitefish, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings vs. Academy of Art, 1 p.m., at San Diego, California
High school: Great Falls Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school: Livingston at Billings Central, 4 p.m.
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Finals series: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, semifinal, 3 a.m., FS2
BASEBALL
MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, noon, or N.Y. Yankees a Toronto, 1 p.m., MLB
MLB: Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m. (joined in progress), MLB
MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis or Minnesota at Cleveland, 5 p.m., MLB
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT
MLB: Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels or Chicago White Sox at Seattle (games joined in progress), 8 p.m., MLB
BASKETBALL
World Cup: Australia vs. France, third-place game, 2 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College: Pittsburgh at Penn State, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Eastern Michigan at Illinois, 10 a.m., BTN
College: Maryland at Temple, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: Kansas State at Mississippi State, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Arkansas State at Georgia, 10 a.., ESPN2
College: Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Ohio State at Indiana, 10 a.m., FOX
College: North Carolina State at West Virginia, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Chattanooga at Tennessee, 10 a.m., SEC
College: The Citadel at Georgia Tech, 10:30 a.m., ROOT
College: New Mexico at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC
College: Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College, 1 p.m., SWX
College: Southern California at BYU, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Georgia Southern at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: Alabama at South Carolina, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: East Carolina at Navy, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Stanford at Central Florida, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Oklahoma State at Tulsa, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Memphis at South Alabama, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Army at Texas-San Antonio, 1:30 p.m., NFL
College: Arizona at Michigan State, 2 p.m., FOX
College: Iowa at Iowa State, 2 p.m., FS1
College: Colorado State at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC
College: Florida at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Kent State at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College: Lamar at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College: Clemson at Syracuse, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Texas Christian at Purdue, 5:30 p.m., BTN
College: Northwestern State at Louisiana State, 5:30 p.m., SEC
College: Texas at Rice, 6 p.m., CBSSN
College: Oklahoma at UCLA, 6 p.m., FOX
College: Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 6 p.m., FS1
College: Portland State at Boise State, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2
College: Texas Tech at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Montana at Oregon, 8:45 p.m., Pac-12 Network
GOLF
LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, 1 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, 6 a.m., GOLF
PGA: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA: Champions: The Ally Challenge, second round, 4 p.m. (taped), GOLF
European: The KLM Open, final round, 11:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 3, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park: 12:30 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE
Premier: Chaos vs. Redwoods, 3 p.m., NBCSN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, qualifying, 2 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR; Xfinity Series, The Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters, 300, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA: Saturday Nitro Reading, 10 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
Premier: Newcastle United at Liverpool, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Borussia Mnchengladbach at Koln, 7:30 a.m., FS2
Premeir: Crystal Palace at Tottenham, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, 10:30 a.m., FS2
Premier: Manchester City at Norwich City, 10:30 a.m., NBC
Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, 3:55 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
WTA: The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, 4 a.m., TENNIS
USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, singles and doubles semifinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Hana-Cupid Open, singles final, 8:30 p.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, singles final, midnight (Sunday), TENNIS
WTA: The Jiangxi Open, singles final, 2 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
MLB: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State at Western Illinois, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com or ESPN+
College: Montana at Oregon, 8:45 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)