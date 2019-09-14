{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College, 1 p.m.

College: Montana State at Western Illinois, 2 p.m.

College: Idaho at Wyoming, 3 p.m.

College: Montana at Oregon, 8:45 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Bozeman Invitational, Bridger Creek Golf Course, 3 p.m. 

High school: Red Lodge Invitational, 10 a.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Flat Track Under the Lights #5, 8 p.m., Billings Motorcycle Club

Drag Racing: MDRA State Points, time trials 11 a.m., elimination 3 p.m., Yellowstone Drag Strip

RODEO

College: Big Sky Region, 6 p.m., Glendive

SOCCER

College women: Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildeberger: Carroll vs. Black Hills State, noon; Mary vs. Montana State Billings, 3 p.m., Yellowjacket Field

High school girls: Laurel at Polson, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Laurel at Polson, noon

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 1 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Bozeman at Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 1 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Bozeman at Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Central at Whitefish, 1 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Whitefish, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings vs. Academy of Art, 1 p.m., at San Diego, California

High school: Great Falls Invitational, 9 a.m.

High school: Livingston at Billings Central, 4 p.m.

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Finals series: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, semifinal, 3 a.m., FS2

BASEBALL

MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, noon, or N.Y. Yankees a Toronto, 1 p.m., MLB

MLB: Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m. (joined in progress), MLB

MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis or Minnesota at Cleveland, 5 p.m., MLB

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT

MLB: Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels or Chicago White Sox at Seattle (games joined in progress), 8 p.m., MLB

BASKETBALL

World Cup: Australia vs. France, third-place game, 2 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College: Pittsburgh at Penn State, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Eastern Michigan at Illinois, 10 a.m., BTN

College: Maryland at Temple, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: Kansas State at Mississippi State, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Arkansas State at Georgia, 10 a.., ESPN2

College: Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Ohio State at Indiana, 10 a.m., FOX

College: North Carolina State at West Virginia, 10 a.m., FS1

College: Chattanooga at Tennessee, 10 a.m., SEC

College: The Citadel at Georgia Tech, 10:30 a.m., ROOT

College: New Mexico at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC

College: Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College, 1 p.m., SWX

College: Southern California at BYU, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Georgia Southern at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m., BTN

College: Alabama at South Carolina, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: East Carolina at Navy, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

College: Stanford at Central Florida, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Oklahoma State at Tulsa, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Memphis at South Alabama, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Army at Texas-San Antonio, 1:30 p.m., NFL

College: Arizona at Michigan State, 2 p.m., FOX

College: Iowa at Iowa State, 2 p.m., FS1

College: Colorado State at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC

College: Florida at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Kent State at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College: Lamar at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College: Clemson at Syracuse, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Texas Christian at Purdue, 5:30 p.m., BTN

College: Northwestern State at Louisiana State, 5:30 p.m., SEC

College: Texas at Rice, 6 p.m., CBSSN

College: Oklahoma at UCLA, 6 p.m., FOX

College: Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 6 p.m., FS1

College: Portland State at Boise State, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2

College: Texas Tech at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Montana at Oregon, 8:45 p.m., Pac-12 Network

GOLF

LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, 1 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, 6 a.m., GOLF

PGA: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA: Champions: The Ally Challenge, second round, 4 p.m. (taped), GOLF

European: The KLM Open, final round, 11:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 3, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park: 12:30 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE

Premier: Chaos vs. Redwoods, 3 p.m., NBCSN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, qualifying, 2 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR; Xfinity Series, The Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters, 300, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA: Saturday Nitro Reading, 10 p.m., FS1

SOCCER

Premier: Newcastle United at Liverpool, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Borussia Mnchengladbach at Koln, 7:30 a.m., FS2

Premeir: Crystal Palace at Tottenham, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, 10:30 a.m., FS2

Premier: Manchester City at Norwich City, 10:30 a.m., NBC

Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, 3:55 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

WTA: The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, 4 a.m., TENNIS

USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, singles and doubles semifinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Hana-Cupid Open, singles final, 8:30 p.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, singles final, midnight (Sunday), TENNIS

WTA: The Jiangxi Open, singles final, 2 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

MLB: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State at Western Illinois, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com or ESPN+

College: Montana at Oregon, 8:45 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)

Never miss a score

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags