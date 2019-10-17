{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m. 

SOCCER

College women: Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Hardin, 7 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Joliet, 7 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: NILE, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4, 6 p.m., FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA preseason: Atlanta at Chicago, 6 p.m., NBATV

NBA preseason: Dallas at LA Clippers, 8:30 p.m., NBATV

FOOTBALL

College: Louisiana (Lafayette) at Arkansas State, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

NFL: Kansas City at Denver, 6:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

College: UCLA at Stanford, 7 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, Paris, 4 a.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, Paris, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, second round, Jeju Island, South Korea, 8 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: NY Rangers at New Jersey, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m., ROOT

HORSE RACING

Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PFL Playoffs: Featherweight and Lightweight, Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER

College women: Nebraska at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Indiana at Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN

College women: Alabama at Mississippi, 5 p.m., SEC

College women: Purdue at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

Never miss a score

