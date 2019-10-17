Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Hardin, 7 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Joliet, 7 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: NILE, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4, 6 p.m., FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA preseason: Atlanta at Chicago, 6 p.m., NBATV
NBA preseason: Dallas at LA Clippers, 8:30 p.m., NBATV
FOOTBALL
College: Louisiana (Lafayette) at Arkansas State, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
NFL: Kansas City at Denver, 6:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
College: UCLA at Stanford, 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
You have free articles remaining.
EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, Paris, 4 a.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, Paris, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, second round, Jeju Island, South Korea, 8 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: NY Rangers at New Jersey, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m., ROOT
HORSE RACING
Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL Playoffs: Featherweight and Lightweight, Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER
College women: Nebraska at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Indiana at Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN
College women: Alabama at Mississippi, 5 p.m., SEC
College women: Purdue at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com