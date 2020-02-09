Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
BASKETBALL
College men: Cincinnati at Connecticut, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College men: Butler at Marquette, 10 a.m., FS1
College women: Virginia at Florida State, 10 a.m., ACCN
College women: Rutgers at Maryland, 10 a.m., BTN
College women: Temple at Florida State, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College men: Ohio State at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., CBS
College women: Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN
College women: Georgia at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN
College men: Evansville at Bradley, noon, CBSSN
College women: Duke at Miami, noon, ACCN
College women: Louisville at Syracuse, noon, ESPN2
College women: Texas Tech at Texas, noon, ESPNU
College men: George Mason at Massachusetts, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
College men: Wichita State at Houston, 1 p.m., ESPN
College women: Villanova at Butler, 1 p.m., FS2
College women: Arizona at Oregon State, 1 p.m., Pac-12N
College women: Auburn at Alabama, 1 p.m., SECN
NBA: Boston at Oklahoma City, 1:30 p.m., NBATV
College men: Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACCN
College women: Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m., ESPN2
College women: Arizona State at Oregon, 3 p.m., Pac-12N
College women: Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SECN
College men: Notre Dame at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN
College men: Washington at Washington State, 4 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Northwestern at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m., BTN
NBA: Utah at Houston, 5 p.m., NBATV or ROOT
BOWLING
PBA: Tournament of Champions, 3 p.m., FOX
BULL RIDING
PBR: Iron Cowboy, 10 a.m. (taped), CBS
FIGURE SKATING
Four Continents Championship: Men's and women's free competition, 2 p.m. (taped), NBC
Four Continents Championship: Men's free skate, 9 p.m., NBCSN
FOOTBALL
XFL: Tampa Bay at NY Guardians, noon, FOX
XFL: St. Louis at Dallas, 3 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Bach Pro-Am, final round, 1 p.m., CBS
GYMNASTICS
College women: Ohio State at Michigan, 2 p.m., BTN
HOCKEY
NHL: Boston at Detroit, 10:30 a.m., NBC
NHL: Colorado at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Cup Series, qualifying, 10 a.m., FOX
NASCAR: Cup Series, The Busch Clash, 1 p.m., FS1
NHRA: Lucas Oil Winternationals, 3 p.m., NHRA
RUGBY
Six Nations: France vs. Italy, round two, 2:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
MLR: Seattle at San Diego, 3 p.m., CBSSN
SKIING
FIS: Freestyle World Cup, 1 p.m. (taped), NBC
SOCCER
Serie A: Lece at Napoli, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
Premier: Bournemouth at Sheffield United, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Koln at Borussia Monchengladbach, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Premier: West Ham at Manchester City, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich, 10 a.m., FS2
CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Canada vs. United States, 4 p.m., FS2
SOFTBALL
College: Kajikawa Classic, Kansas vs. Utah, 9 a.m., Pac-12N
TENNIS
ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP Finals, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS
USTA: USTA Women's Pro Circuit Midland Singles Final, 11 a.m., TENNIS
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Dallas Singles Final, 1 p.m., TENNIS
ATP: The Cordoba Open, singles final, 2 p.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA early rounds, 1 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, ST. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA early rounds, 4 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
WRESTLING
College: Penn State at Minnesota, noon, BTN
On radio and Internet