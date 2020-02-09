Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events 

No local events scheduled

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Cincinnati at Connecticut, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College men: Butler at Marquette, 10 a.m., FS1

College women: Virginia at Florida State, 10 a.m., ACCN

College women: Rutgers at Maryland, 10 a.m., BTN

College women: Temple at Florida State, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College men: Ohio State at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., CBS

College women: Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN

College women: Georgia at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN

College men: Evansville at Bradley, noon, CBSSN

College women: Duke at Miami, noon, ACCN

College women: Louisville at Syracuse, noon, ESPN2

College women: Texas Tech at Texas, noon, ESPNU

College men: George Mason at Massachusetts, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

College men: Wichita State at Houston, 1 p.m., ESPN

College women: Villanova at Butler, 1 p.m., FS2

College women: Arizona at Oregon State, 1 p.m., Pac-12N

College women: Auburn at Alabama, 1 p.m., SECN

NBA: Boston at Oklahoma City, 1:30 p.m., NBATV

College men: Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACCN

College women: Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m., ESPN2

College women: Arizona State at Oregon, 3 p.m., Pac-12N

College women: Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SECN

College men: Notre Dame at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

College men: Washington at Washington State, 4 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Northwestern at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m., BTN

NBA: Utah at Houston, 5 p.m., NBATV or ROOT

BOWLING

PBA: Tournament of Champions, 3 p.m., FOX

BULL RIDING

PBR: Iron Cowboy, 10 a.m. (taped), CBS

FIGURE SKATING

Four Continents Championship: Men's and women's free competition, 2 p.m. (taped), NBC

Four Continents Championship: Men's free skate, 9 p.m., NBCSN

FOOTBALL

XFL: Tampa Bay at NY Guardians, noon, FOX

XFL: St. Louis at Dallas, 3 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Bach Pro-Am, final round, 1 p.m., CBS

GYMNASTICS

College women: Ohio State at Michigan, 2 p.m., BTN

HOCKEY

NHL: Boston at Detroit, 10:30 a.m., NBC

NHL: Colorado at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Cup Series, qualifying, 10 a.m., FOX

NASCAR: Cup Series, The Busch Clash, 1 p.m., FS1

NHRA: Lucas Oil Winternationals, 3 p.m., NHRA

RUGBY

Six Nations: France vs. Italy, round two, 2:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

MLR: Seattle at San Diego, 3 p.m., CBSSN

SKIING

FIS: Freestyle World Cup, 1 p.m. (taped), NBC

SOCCER

Serie A: Lece at Napoli, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2

Premier: Bournemouth at Sheffield United, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Koln at Borussia Monchengladbach, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Premier: West Ham at Manchester City, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich, 10 a.m., FS2

CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Canada vs. United States, 4 p.m., FS2

SOFTBALL

College: Kajikawa Classic, Kansas vs. Utah, 9 a.m., Pac-12N

TENNIS

ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP Finals, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS

USTA: USTA Women's Pro Circuit Midland Singles Final, 11 a.m., TENNIS

USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Dallas Singles Final, 1 p.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Cordoba Open, singles final, 2 p.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA early rounds, 1 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, ST. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA early rounds, 4 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

WRESTLING

College: Penn State at Minnesota, noon, BTN

