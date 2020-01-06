{{featured_button_text}}

Local events   

BASKETBALL

College women: Rocky Mountain College vs. Yellowstone Christian, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m. 

On TV

BASKETBALL

NBA: Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NBATV

College men: Colgate at Army, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College women: Illinois at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

College women: Ohio State at Maryland, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College women: Mississippi at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., SECN

NBA: Utah at New Orleans, 6 p.m., ROOT

College men: West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Southern at Prairie View A&M, 7 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Texas at Iowa State, 7 p.m., FS1

NBA: Golden State at Sacramento, 8 p.m., NBATV

FOOTBALL

College: The Landing Tree Bowl: Louisiana (Lafayette) vs. Miami (Ohio), Mobile, Ala., 5:30 p.m., ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL: Edmonton at Toronto, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Colorado at NY Islanders, 5 p.m., Altitude

WRESTLING

College: Arizona State at Ohio State, 5 p.m., FS1

 

 

