{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.

Legion: Lethbridge at Billings Scarlets, noon, Dehler Park

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia or Toronto at Boston, 5 p.m., MLB

Pioneer League: Ogden Raptors at Missoula Osprey, 7:05 p.m., ROOT

MLB: Seattle at Oakland, 8:07 p.m., ROOT

BOWLING

PBA: Summer League quarterfinals, 5 p.m., FS1

PBA: Summer League quarterfinals, 7 p.m., FS1

DIVING

FINA World Championships: Women's 3m synchronized springboard final, 9 a.m. (taped), NBCSN

SOCCER

International Champions Cup: Fiorentina vs. Guadalajara, 7 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

WTT: Orlando at Springfield Lasers, 5 p.m., CBSSN

On radio and Internet 

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags