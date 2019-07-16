Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.
Legion: Lethbridge at Billings Scarlets, noon, Dehler Park
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia or Toronto at Boston, 5 p.m., MLB
Pioneer League: Ogden Raptors at Missoula Osprey, 7:05 p.m., ROOT
MLB: Seattle at Oakland, 8:07 p.m., ROOT
BOWLING
PBA: Summer League quarterfinals, 5 p.m., FS1
PBA: Summer League quarterfinals, 7 p.m., FS1
DIVING
FINA World Championships: Women's 3m synchronized springboard final, 9 a.m. (taped), NBCSN
SOCCER
International Champions Cup: Fiorentina vs. Guadalajara, 7 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
WTT: Orlando at Springfield Lasers, 5 p.m., CBSSN
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com