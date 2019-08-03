Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
ATV Sand Drags #2, 6 p.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
Drag Racing: Blown Alcohol Thunder; time trials: 1 p.m., elimination: 5 p.m., Yellowstone Drag Strip
WISSOTA Street Stocks, Midwest Mods, IMCA Mods, ASCS Sprint Cars, Big Sky Speedway, 7:25 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Great Falls, 7 p.m.
NRA: Butte, 6 p.m.; Townsend, 7 p.m.; Superior, 8 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Hungary, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, Hungary, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 11 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 1:30 p.m., NBC
NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Seattle, Kent, Wash., 3 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB: Boston at NY Yankees, 11 a.m., FS1
MLBL Seattle at Houston, 12 p.m., ROOT
Senior League: Teams TBD, Final, Easley, S.C., 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (subject to blackout in local areas), 2 p.m., MLB
MLB: LA Angels at Cleveland, 5 p.m., FS1
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Missoula, 6:30 p.m., SWX
MLB: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Oakland, 7 p.m., MLB
BASKETBALL
BIG3: Ghost Ballers vs. Tri State, Chicago, Ill., 11 a.m., CBS
BIG3: Enemies vs. Power or Killer 3's vs. Bivouac, Chicago, Ill., 1 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA: Las Vegas at Dallas, 6 p.m., NBA
BOWLING
PWBA: East Harford Open, Hartford, Conn., 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
PBC Fight Night Main Event: Kownacki-Arreola, Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m., FOX
FOOTBALL
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, 5 p.m., ESPN
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, 5 p.m., NFL
GOLF
LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, third round, England, 5 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, third round, England, 9 a.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C., 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C., 1 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1:30 p.m., FS2
Hambletonian Stakes, East Rutherford, N.J., 2 p.m., CBSSN
Breeders Cup: Challenge Series, Whitney Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, Newark, N.J., 10 a.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Covington vs. Lawler, Newark, N.J., 1 p.m., ESPN
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 11: From Peru, 8:55 a.m., ESPNU
Day 12: From Peru, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Day 12: From Peru, 5 p.m., ESPNU
SOCCER
Men's Club Friendly: Chelsea at Borussia Mönchengladbach, 8:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
Men's International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. AC Milan, Wales, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
Men's German Super Cup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund, 12:30 p.m., FOX
MLS: LA Galaxy at Atlanta United, 3 p.m., FOX
Liga MX: León at C.F. Monterrey, 8 p.m., FS2
Women's International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Pasadena, Calif., 7:55 p.m., ESPN2
SOFTBALL
Junior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash., 3 p.m., ESPN2
SWIMMING
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Palo Alto, Calif., 12 p.m., NBC
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Palo Alto, Calif. (taped), 10:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
WTT: Teams TBD, Final, Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m., CBSSN
VOLLEYBALL
Women's FIVB: U.S. vs. Bulgaria, Olympic Qualifying, Bossier City, La. (taped), 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
X GAMES
X Games Minneapolis 2019: BMX, moto X, skateboard, Minneapolis, Minn., 11 a.m., ABC
X Games Minneapolis 2019: BMX, moto X, Minneapolis, Minn., 5 p.m., ESPN2
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com