{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

No local events scheduled 

On TV

BASKETBALL

NBA: Golden State at New Orleans, 6 p.m., NBA

NBA: Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m., NBA

FOOTBALL

NFL: Miami at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

College: The East Lake Cup, individual stroke play championship, 1 p.m., GOLF

SOCCER

MEN'S: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Spain vs. Argentina, Group E, 1:50 p.m., FS2

MEN'S: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Paraguay vs. Mexico, Group E, 4:50 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

WTA FINALS: Early rounds, 2 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, early rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

WTA FINALS: Early rounds, 2 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, early rounds, 4 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS

On radio and Internet

 

Never miss a score

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0