Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
BASKETBALL
NBA: Golden State at New Orleans, 6 p.m., NBA
NBA: Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m., NBA
FOOTBALL
NFL: Miami at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
College: The East Lake Cup, individual stroke play championship, 1 p.m., GOLF
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
SOCCER
MEN'S: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Spain vs. Argentina, Group E, 1:50 p.m., FS2
MEN'S: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Paraguay vs. Mexico, Group E, 4:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
WTA FINALS: Early rounds, 2 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, early rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
WTA FINALS: Early rounds, 2 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, early rounds, 4 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS
On radio and Internet