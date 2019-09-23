Local events
SOCCER
College men: Montana State Billings at Mary, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Rocky Mountain College 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Boston at Tampa Bay or Philadelphia at Washington, 5 p.m., MLB
MLB: St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m., MLB
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
AVP: The Hawaii Open, Day 4, 5 p.m., NBCSN
FOOTBALL
NFL: Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at VfL Wolfsburg, 12:20 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, early rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, early rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, early rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, early rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, early rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, early rounds, 4 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS
On radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Rocky Mountain College 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com