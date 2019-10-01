{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

SOCCER

High school boys: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 5 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school girls: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

N.L. wild-card game: Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m., TBS

BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Real Madrid, Group A, 10:55 a.m., TNT

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Tottenham, Group B, 1 p.m., TNT

College men: Penn State at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN

College men: Indiana at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., SWX

RUGBY

World Cup: France vs. U.S., Pool C, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, early rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, early rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, early rounds, 4 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF World Championships: Day 5, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

IAFF World Championships: Day 5, 10 a.m., NBCSN

IAAF World Championships: Day 5, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

On radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

 

