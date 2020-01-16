{{featured_button_text}}

Local events    

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana  State Billings at Saint Martin's, 8:30 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings at Alaska Fairbanks, 9 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central quad (Livingston, Miles City, Hardin), 5 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College women: Florida State at North Carolina Sate, 4 p.m., ACCN

College women: Ohio State at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN

College women: Texas A&M at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., SECN

College men: Cincinnati at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN

College men: Charleston Southern at Campbell, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBSSN

College women: Notre Dame at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN

College women: Nebraska at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

College men: Utah at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12N

College women: South Carolina at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SECN

College men: Northern Arizona at Southern Utah, 7 p.m., Eleven Sports

College men: Colorado at Arizona State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Eastern Kentucky at Belmont, 7 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Oregon at Washington State, 7 p.m., FS1

College women: Stanford at Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN

College men: California at Southern California, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12N

College men: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Oregon State at Washington, 9 p.m., FS1

NBA: Utah at New Orleans, 6 p.m., ROOT

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, first round, 4 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, first round, 10 a.m., GOLF

Latin America Amateur Championship: First round, 1 p.m., ESPN2

PGA Tour: The American Express, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF

Champions Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, second round, 8 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, second round, 1 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

GYMNASTICS

College women: Penn State at Nebraska, 5 p.m., ESPN2

HOCKEY

CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, Team White vs. Team Red, 5 p.m., NHLN

NHL: Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: San Jose at Colorado, 7 p.m., Altitude 

MOTORSPORTS

Dakar Rally: Stage 11, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA quarterfinals; Australian Open qualifying, 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA semifinals; Australian Open qualifying, 4 p.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA semifinals, Hobart-WTA, 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS

 

