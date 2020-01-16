Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's, 8:30 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings at Alaska Fairbanks, 9 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central quad (Livingston, Miles City, Hardin), 5 p.m.
On TV
BASKETBALL
College women: Florida State at North Carolina Sate, 4 p.m., ACCN
College women: Ohio State at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN
College women: Texas A&M at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., SECN
College men: Cincinnati at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN
College men: Charleston Southern at Campbell, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBSSN
College women: Notre Dame at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN
College women: Nebraska at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
College men: Utah at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12N
College women: South Carolina at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SECN
College men: Northern Arizona at Southern Utah, 7 p.m., Eleven Sports
College men: Colorado at Arizona State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Eastern Kentucky at Belmont, 7 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Oregon at Washington State, 7 p.m., FS1
College women: Stanford at Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN
College men: California at Southern California, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Oregon State at Washington, 9 p.m., FS1
NBA: Utah at New Orleans, 6 p.m., ROOT
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, first round, 4 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, first round, 10 a.m., GOLF
Latin America Amateur Championship: First round, 1 p.m., ESPN2
PGA Tour: The American Express, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, second round, 8 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, second round, 1 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
GYMNASTICS
College women: Penn State at Nebraska, 5 p.m., ESPN2
HOCKEY
CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, Team White vs. Team Red, 5 p.m., NHLN
NHL: Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: San Jose at Colorado, 7 p.m., Altitude
MOTORSPORTS
Dakar Rally: Stage 11, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA quarterfinals; Australian Open qualifying, 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA semifinals; Australian Open qualifying, 4 p.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA semifinals, Hobart-WTA, 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS