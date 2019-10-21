{{featured_button_text}}

On TV

FOOTBALL

NFL: New England at N.Y. Jets, 6 p.m., ESPN 

GOLF

PGA Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Vegas at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., ROOT

NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 6 p.m., Altitude

SOCCER

Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield United, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, early rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, early rounds, 10:30 p.m., TENNIS

