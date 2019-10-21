Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
FOOTBALL
NFL: New England at N.Y. Jets, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Vegas at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., ROOT
NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 6 p.m., Altitude
SOCCER
Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield United, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, early rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, early rounds, 10:30 p.m., TENNIS