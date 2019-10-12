Local events
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at Southern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
College: Sacramento State at Montana State, 2 p.m.
College: Wyoming at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, noon, Yellowjacket Field
College men: Montana State Billings at Seattle Pacific, 8 p.m.
High school girls: Livingston at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Wendy's Field at RMC
High school boys: Livingston at Billings Central, noon, Wendy's Field at RMC
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 1 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 11 a.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Border Wars at Sheridan, Wyo., 10 a.m.
College: Montana State Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 2 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Saint Xavier, noon, vs. Cornerstone University, 2 p.m., Grand Rapids, Michigan
RODEO
Ranch Rodeo: NILE Championships, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
NLCS: Washington at St. Louis, Game 2, 2 p.m., TBS
ALCS: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, Game 1, 6 p.m., FOX
BASKETBALL
NBA: Preseason, Phoenix at Portland, 6 p.m., NBA
FOOTBALL
College: Michigan at Illinois, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Maryland at Purdue, 10 a.m., BTN
College: Toledo at Bowling Green 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: South Carolina at Georgia, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Memphis at Temple, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Oklahoma vs. Texas, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Mississippi State at Tennessee, 10 a.m., SEC
College: Florida State at Clemson, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Michigan State at Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: Alabama at Texas A&M, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: BYU at South Florida, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Cincinnati at Houston, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: UConn at Tulane, 1:45 p.m., ESPNU
College: Sacramento State at Montana State, 2 p.m., SWX
College: Iowa State at West Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPN
College: Texas Tech at Baylor, 2 p.m., FS1
College: UNLV at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SEC
College: Fresno State at Air Force, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: Mississippi at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College: Penn State at Iowa, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Navy at Tulsa, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Nebraska at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., FS1
College: Southern California at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., NBC
College: Arkansas at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SEC
College: College of Idaho at Carroll College, 6 p.m. (tape delayed), SWX
College: Florida Louisiana State, 6 p.m., ESPN
College: Hawaii at Boise State, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2
College: Wyoming at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Florida A&M at S. Carolina St., 8:30 p.m. (same-day tape), ESPNU
College: Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m., FS1
GOLF
European Tour: The Italian Open, third round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Houston Open, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
European Tour: The Italian Open, final round, 4 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
GYMNASTICS
FIG World Championship, 1 p.m., NBC
HOCKEY
NHL: Arizona at Colorado, 7 p.m., Altitude
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live, 11 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 230: 7 p.m., Paramount
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1
IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, 10 a.m., NBC
NASCAR: Gander Outdoors Truck Series, The Sugarlands Shine 250, 11:30 a.m., FS1
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, 11:05 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
World Cup: Ireland vs. Samoa, Pool A, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN
World Cup: U.S. vs. Tonga, Pool C, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN
World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland, Pool A, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, semifinals, 2 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, semifinals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, semifinals, noon, TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters, doubles final & The Tianjin Open, singles final, 11:30 p.m., TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, singles final, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, singles final, 4 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
TRIATHLON
Ironman: World Championship, 10 a.m., NBCSN
VOLLEYBALL
College: Ohio State at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
NLCS: Washington at St. Louis, Game 2, 2 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
ALCS: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, Game 1, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
FOOTBALL
College: Sacramento State at Montana State, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM) and Mighty790.com