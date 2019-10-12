{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at Southern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

College: Sacramento State at Montana State, 2 p.m.

College: Wyoming at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, noon, Yellowjacket Field

College men: Montana State Billings at Seattle Pacific, 8 p.m.

High school girls: Livingston at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Wendy's Field at RMC

High school boys: Livingston at Billings Central, noon, Wendy's Field at RMC

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 1 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 11 a.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Border Wars at Sheridan, Wyo., 10 a.m.

College: Montana State Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 2 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Saint Xavier, noon, vs. Cornerstone University, 2 p.m., Grand Rapids, Michigan

RODEO

Ranch Rodeo: NILE Championships, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

NLCS: Washington at St. Louis, Game 2, 2 p.m., TBS

ALCS: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, Game 1, 6 p.m., FOX

BASKETBALL

NBA: Preseason, Phoenix at Portland, 6 p.m., NBA

FOOTBALL

College: Michigan at Illinois, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Maryland at Purdue, 10 a.m., BTN

College: Toledo at Bowling Green 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: South Carolina at Georgia, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Memphis at Temple, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Oklahoma vs. Texas, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Mississippi State at Tennessee, 10 a.m., SEC

College: Florida State at Clemson, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Michigan State at Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m., BTN

College: Alabama at Texas A&M, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: BYU at South Florida, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Cincinnati at Houston, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: UConn at Tulane, 1:45 p.m., ESPNU

College: Sacramento State at Montana State, 2 p.m., SWX

College: Iowa State at West Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPN

College: Texas Tech at Baylor, 2 p.m., FS1

College: UNLV at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SEC

College: Fresno State at Air Force, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College: Mississippi at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College: Penn State at Iowa, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Navy at Tulsa, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Nebraska at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., FS1

College: Southern California at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., NBC

College: Arkansas at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SEC

College: College of Idaho at Carroll College, 6 p.m. (tape delayed), SWX

College: Florida Louisiana State, 6 p.m., ESPN

College: Hawaii at Boise State, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2

College: Wyoming at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Florida A&M at S. Carolina St., 8:30 p.m. (same-day tape), ESPNU

College: Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m., FS1

GOLF

European Tour: The Italian Open, third round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Houston Open, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF

European Tour: The Italian Open, final round, 4 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

GYMNASTICS

FIG World Championship, 1 p.m., NBC

HOCKEY

NHL: Arizona at Colorado, 7 p.m., Altitude 

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live, 11 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 230: 7 p.m., Paramount 

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1

IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, 10 a.m., NBC

NASCAR: Gander Outdoors Truck Series, The Sugarlands Shine 250, 11:30 a.m., FS1

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, 11:05 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY

World Cup: Ireland vs. Samoa, Pool A, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN

World Cup: U.S. vs. Tonga, Pool C, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN

World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland, Pool A, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, semifinals, 2 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, semifinals, 6 a.m., TENNIS

USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, semifinals, noon, TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters, doubles final & The Tianjin Open, singles final, 11:30 p.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, singles final, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, singles final, 4 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS

TRIATHLON

Ironman: World Championship, 10 a.m., NBCSN

VOLLEYBALL

College: Ohio State at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

NLCS: Washington at St. Louis, Game 2, 2 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

ALCS: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, Game 1, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

FOOTBALL

College: Sacramento State at Montana State, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM) and Mighty790.com

Never miss a score

