Local events
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.
College: Wyoming at Texas State, 5 p.m.
College: SE Missouri State at Montana State, 6 p.m.
College: North Alabama at Montana, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Belgrade Invitational, Gallatin County Region Park, 10 a.m.
GOLF
High school: Hardin Invitational, 9 a.m.
SOCCER
College women: Montana State Billings at Westminster, 1 p.m.
College men: Montana State Billings vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 5 p.m., Burnaby, BC, Canada
High school girls: Hamilton at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Wendy's Field at RMC
High school boys: Missoula Loyola at Laurel, 10 a.m.
High school boys: Hamilton at Billings Central, noon, Wendy's Field at RMC
High school girls: Missoula Loyola at Laurel, noon
High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Fall Classic Motocross, 8 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings vs. Fort Hays State, 11:30 a.m., vs. Chadron State, 7 p.m. at Chadron State
High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 1 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Gillette (Wyo.) Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school: Billings Central at Border Wars, Cody, Wyo.
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Finals: Richmond vs. Brisbane, qualifying final, 3 a.m., FS2
BASEBALL
MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 2 p.m., FS1
MLB: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 5 p.m., FS1
ML: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (7 p.m.) or Colorado at San Diego (6:30 p.m.), MLB
FOOTBALL
College: Cincinnati at Ohio State, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Vanderbilt at Purdue, 10 a.m., BTN
College: UAB at Akron, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: Syracuse at Maryland, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: West Virginia at Missouri, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Army at Michigan, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Rutgers at Iowa, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Charleston Southern at South Carolina, 10 a.m., SEC
College: Carroll at Montana Western, 1 p.m., SWX
College: Texas A&M at Clemson, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Central Michigan at Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: Illinois at Connecticut, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Nebraska at Colorado, 1:30 p.m., FOX
College: Grambling St. at Louisiana Tech, 1:30 p.m., NFL Network
College: Murray State at Georgia, 2 p.m., ESPN2
College: New Mexico State at Alabama, 2 p.m., SEC
College: Central Florida at Florida Atlantic, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: BYU at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: LSU at Texas, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Western Michigan at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
College: Tulane at Auburn, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: University of Tennessee Martin at Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Buffalo at Penn Sate, 5:30 p.m., FOX
College: Arkansas at Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., SEC
College: SE Missouri State at Montana State, 6 p.m., SWX
College: Minnesota at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Stanford at Southern California, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
College: California at Washington, 8:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
European Tour: The Porsche European Open, third round, 5 a.m., GOLF
European Tour: The Porsche European Open, final round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2
Breeders' Cup: 2:30 p.m., NBC
LACROSSE
Premier: Chaos LC vs. Whipsnakes LC, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 242: Prelims, Khabib vs. Poirier, 10 a.m., FX
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session III, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, practice, 9 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, qualifying, 10 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, final practice, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Indiana 250, 1 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Women's championship, Serena Williams vs. Bianca Andreescu, 2 p.m., ESPN
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 2 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM), espn910.com
FOOTBALL
College: SE Missouri State at Montana State, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com
College: North Alabama at Montana, 7 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM) and 1051thebone.com