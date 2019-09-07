{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.

College: Wyoming at Texas State, 5 p.m.

College: SE Missouri State at Montana State, 6 p.m.

College: North Alabama at Montana, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Belgrade Invitational, Gallatin County Region Park, 10 a.m.

GOLF

High school: Hardin Invitational, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

College women: Montana State Billings at Westminster, 1 p.m.

College men: Montana State Billings vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 5 p.m., Burnaby, BC, Canada

High school girls: Hamilton at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Wendy's Field at RMC

High school boys: Missoula Loyola at Laurel, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Hamilton at Billings Central, noon, Wendy's Field at RMC

High school girls: Missoula Loyola at Laurel, noon

High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Fall Classic Motocross, 8 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings vs. Fort Hays State, 11:30 a.m., vs. Chadron State, 7 p.m. at Chadron State

High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Gillette (Wyo.) Invitational, 9 a.m.

High school: Billings Central at Border Wars, Cody, Wyo.

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Finals: Richmond vs. Brisbane, qualifying final, 3 a.m., FS2

BASEBALL

MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 2 p.m., FS1

MLB: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 5 p.m., FS1

ML: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (7 p.m.) or Colorado at San Diego (6:30 p.m.), MLB

FOOTBALL

College: Cincinnati at Ohio State, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Vanderbilt at Purdue, 10 a.m., BTN

College: UAB at Akron, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: Syracuse at Maryland, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: West Virginia at Missouri, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Army at Michigan, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Rutgers at Iowa, 10 a.m., FS1

College: Charleston Southern at South Carolina, 10 a.m., SEC

College: Carroll at Montana Western, 1 p.m., SWX

College: Texas A&M at Clemson, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Central Michigan at Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m., BTN

College: Illinois at Connecticut, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Nebraska at Colorado, 1:30 p.m., FOX

College: Grambling St. at Louisiana Tech, 1:30 p.m., NFL Network

College: Murray State at Georgia, 2 p.m., ESPN2

College: New Mexico State at Alabama, 2 p.m., SEC

College: Central Florida at Florida Atlantic, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College: BYU at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: LSU at Texas, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Western Michigan at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m., BTN

College: Tulane at Auburn, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: University of Tennessee Martin at Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Buffalo at Penn Sate, 5:30 p.m., FOX

College: Arkansas at Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., SEC

College: SE Missouri State at Montana State, 6 p.m., SWX

College: Minnesota at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Stanford at Southern California, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

College: California at Washington, 8:30 p.m., FS1

GOLF

European Tour: The Porsche European Open, third round, 5 a.m., GOLF

European Tour: The Porsche European Open, final round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2

Breeders' Cup: 2:30 p.m., NBC

LACROSSE

Premier: Chaos LC vs. Whipsnakes LC, 4 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 242: Prelims, Khabib vs. Poirier, 10 a.m., FX

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session III, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, practice, 9 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, qualifying, 10 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, final practice, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Indiana 250, 1 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Women's championship, Serena Williams vs. Bianca Andreescu, 2 p.m., ESPN

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 2 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM), espn910.com

FOOTBALL

College: SE Missouri State at Montana State, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

College: North Alabama at Montana, 7 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM) and 1051thebone.com

