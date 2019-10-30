Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Yellowstone Christian at Montana State, exhibition, 7 p.m.
College men: Northwest Nazarene at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls: Class AA semifinals, Billings West at Kalispell Glacier, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls: Class AA semifinals, Bozeman at Billings Skyview, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 4 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 6 p.m. FOX
BASKETBALL
NBA: Milwaukee at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA: LA Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
College: The East Lake Cup: Team match-play, Championship, DeKalb County, Ga., 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, first round, Shanghai, 8 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m., Altitude
SOCCER
FIFA U-17 World Cup: South Korea vs. France, Group C, Goiânia, Brazil, 1:50 p.m., FS2
Serie A: Torino at Lazio, 1:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, Espírito Santo, Brazil, 4:50 p.m., FS2
MLS Playoffs: Toronto FC at Atlanta United, Eastern Conference Final, 6 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, 2 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Indiana at Purdue, 4 p.m., BTN
College women: Texas at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Maryland at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN
College women: Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC
College women: Florida at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
MLB: World Series, Washington at Houston, Game 7, if necessary, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat with Coach Choate, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM)