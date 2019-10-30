{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Yellowstone Christian at Montana State, exhibition, 7 p.m. 

College men: Northwest Nazarene at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls: Class AA semifinals, Billings West at Kalispell Glacier, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls: Class AA semifinals, Bozeman at Billings Skyview, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 4 p.m. 

On TV

BASEBALL

World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 6 p.m. FOX

BASKETBALL

NBA: Milwaukee at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA: LA Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

College: The East Lake Cup: Team match-play, Championship, DeKalb County, Ga., 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, first round, Shanghai, 8 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m., Altitude

SOCCER 

FIFA U-17 World Cup: South Korea vs. France, Group C, Goiânia, Brazil, 1:50 p.m., FS2

Serie A: Torino at Lazio, 1:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, Espírito Santo, Brazil, 4:50 p.m., FS2

MLS Playoffs: Toronto FC at Atlanta United, Eastern Conference Final, 6 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, 2 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL 

College women: Indiana at Purdue, 4 p.m., BTN

College women: Texas at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Maryland at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN

College women: Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC

College women: Florida at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

MLB: World Series, Washington at Houston, Game 7, if necessary, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

SPORTS TALK

Cat Chat with Coach Choate, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM)

Never miss a score

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0