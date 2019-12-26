{{featured_button_text}}

On TV

BASKETBALL

NBA: N.Y. Knicks at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., TNT

NBA: Portland at Utah, 8:30 p.m., TNT

FOOTBALL

Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, 2 p.m., ESPN

The Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

Premier: Brighton at Tottenham, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Southampton at Chelsea, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Newcastle United at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Liverpool at Leicester City, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

Liga MX: Club America at Monterrey, 7:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, quarterfinals, 8 p.m., TENNIS

