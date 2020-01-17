Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Yellowstone Christian at Northwest Indian, 7 p.m.
College women: Yellowstone Christian at Northwest Indian, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Sheridan, Wyo., 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel at Sidney, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Sheridan, Wyo., at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Laurel at Sidney, 6 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 12, Haradh to Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia (taped), 4 p.m., NBCSN
BASKETBALL
College women: Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m., FS2
College men: Dayton at St. Louis, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Furman at Wofford, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Wisconsin at Michigan State, 5 p.m., FS1
NBA: Chicago at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., ESPN
College women: Utah at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N
College men: Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m., FS1
High school boys: Tournament of Champions, Teams TBD, Semifinals, Springfield, Mo., 7 p.m., CBSSN
NBA: Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
College women: UCLA at Southern California, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N
BIATHLON
IBU World Cup: Women's 4x6km Relay, Ruhpolding, Germany (taped), 9 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
ShoBox: The New Generation, Sloan, Iowa, 8 p.m., SHO
CURLING
Women's U.S. Grand Prix: U.S. vs. Scotland, Raleigh, N.C. (taped), 7 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 1 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Orlando, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF
Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Mayakoba, Mexico, 1 p.m., ESPN2
PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, Palm Springs, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, 5 p.m., GOLF
Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Third Round, Singapore, 11:30 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GYMNASTICS
College women: Florida at Missouri, 5 p.m., SECN
College women: Auburn at Louisiana State, 6:30 p.m., SECN
College women: Oklahoma at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN2
HOCKEY
College men: Notre Dame at Ohio State, 4 p.m., BTN
College men: North Dakota at Miami (Ohio), 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
NHL: Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5:30 p.m., NHLN
College men: Michigan State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Providence at Montana State, 7:30 p.m., SWX
SNOWBOARDING
FIS World Cup: Slopestyle Competition, Laax, Switzerland (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Schalke, 12:20 p.m., FS2
SWIMMING
TYR: Pro Swim Series, Knoxville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Hobart-WTA, 1 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Hobart-WTA, 3 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Finals, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
WTA: Adelaide-WTA Final, 11 p.m., TENNIS
ATP: Adelaide International, Singles Final, 12:30 a.m., (Saturday), TENNIS
WRESTLING
College: Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
On radio and internet
High school girls: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL 93.3 FM & kurlradio.com
High school girls: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 & 100.9 FM, kjcrradio.com