Local events

SOCCER

College women: Montana State Billings at Minot State, 1 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 5 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school boys: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Seattle at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ROOT

Triple-A National Championship: Sacramento vs. Columbus, Memphis, Tenn., 6 p.m., FS1

MLB: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Kansas City at Oakland OR Miami at Arizona (joined in progress), 8 p.m., MLB

BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, Semifinals, Game 1, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, Semifinals, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: Slavia Prague at Inter Milan, Group F, 10:55 a.m., TNT

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Napoli, Group E, 1 p.m., TNT

College men: Notre Dame at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

Women's NWSL: Houston at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

TENNIS

ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France, 4 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France, 4 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Florida State at Florida, 4 p.m., SEC

WRESTLING

UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped), 4 p.m., NBCSN

On radio

BASEBALL

MLB: Washington at St. Louis, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

 

 

 

