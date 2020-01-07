Local events
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Miles City, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASKETBALL
College men: Penn State at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN
College men: Houston at Temple, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Providence at Marquette, 5 p.m., FS1
College men: Tennessee at Missouri, 5 p.m., SECN
NBA: Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., NBATV
College men: Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACCN
College men: Iowa at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN
College men: Loyola Chicago at Drake, 7 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Villanova at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1
College men: Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SECN
NBA: NY Knicks at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBATV
College: Bobcat Sports Report, 11 p.m., SWX
HOCKEY
NHL: Colorado at NY Rangers, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ROOT
On radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College: Cat Chat, Coaches Corner with Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and women's basketball coach Tricia Binford, 7 p.m., msubobcats.com/watch
High school boys: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com