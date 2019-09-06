{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Hardin Invitational, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, 4 p.m.

High school: Kalispell Flathead at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.

High school: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

SOCCER

High school boys: Missoula Loyola at Billings Central, 3 p.m., Wendy's Field at RMC

High school girls: Hamilton at Laurel, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Missoula Loyola at Billings Central, 5 p.m., Wendy's Field at RMC

High school boys: Hamilton at Laurel, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings vs. South Dakota Mines, 9 a.m.; vs. Sioux Falls, 4:30 p.m. at Chadron State

High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Gillette (Wyo.) Invitational, 9 a.m.

High school: Billings Central, Laurel at Border Wars, Cody, Wyo.

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, qualifying final, 3:30 a.m., FS2

Finals Series: Western vs. Greater Western Sydney, elimination final, 11 p.m., FS2

Finals Series: Richmond vs. Brisbane, qualifying final, 3 a.m., FS2

BASEBALL

MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Boston or Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., MLB

MLB: Seattle at Houston, 6:10 p.m., ROOT

FOOTBALL

College: Wake Forest at Rice, 6 p.m., CBSSN

College: Marshall at Boise State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

High school: Kalispell Flathead at Billings West, 7 p.m., SWX

High school: Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.), 8 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

European: The Porsche European Open, second round, 3 a.m., GOLF

European: The Porsche European Open, second round, 7 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session I, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session II, 6:55 a.m., ESPNU

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, practice, noon, NBCSN

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, final practice, 2 p.m., NBCSN

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session III, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2

SOCCER

UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands, Euro 2020 qualifying, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

International friendly: U.S. men vs. Mexico, 7 p.m., FS1

College women: Ohio State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SEC

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Men's doubles championship, 10 a.m., ESPN2

U.S. Open: Men's semifinals, 2 p.m., ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF Diamond: Season Finale, 9 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

VOLLEYBALL

College: Baylor at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN 

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM), espn910.com

High school: Kalispell Flathead at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com 

High school: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) and kjcrradio.com

