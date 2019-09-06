Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Hardin Invitational, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, 4 p.m.
High school: Kalispell Flathead at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.
High school: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
SOCCER
High school boys: Missoula Loyola at Billings Central, 3 p.m., Wendy's Field at RMC
High school girls: Hamilton at Laurel, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Missoula Loyola at Billings Central, 5 p.m., Wendy's Field at RMC
High school boys: Hamilton at Laurel, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings vs. South Dakota Mines, 9 a.m.; vs. Sioux Falls, 4:30 p.m. at Chadron State
High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Gillette (Wyo.) Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school: Billings Central, Laurel at Border Wars, Cody, Wyo.
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, qualifying final, 3:30 a.m., FS2
Finals Series: Western vs. Greater Western Sydney, elimination final, 11 p.m., FS2
Finals Series: Richmond vs. Brisbane, qualifying final, 3 a.m., FS2
BASEBALL
MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Boston or Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., MLB
MLB: Seattle at Houston, 6:10 p.m., ROOT
FOOTBALL
College: Wake Forest at Rice, 6 p.m., CBSSN
College: Marshall at Boise State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
High school: Kalispell Flathead at Billings West, 7 p.m., SWX
High school: Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.), 8 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
European: The Porsche European Open, second round, 3 a.m., GOLF
European: The Porsche European Open, second round, 7 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session I, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session II, 6:55 a.m., ESPNU
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, practice, noon, NBCSN
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, final practice, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session III, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2
SOCCER
UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands, Euro 2020 qualifying, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
International friendly: U.S. men vs. Mexico, 7 p.m., FS1
College women: Ohio State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SEC
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Men's doubles championship, 10 a.m., ESPN2
U.S. Open: Men's semifinals, 2 p.m., ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond: Season Finale, 9 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
VOLLEYBALL
College: Baylor at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM), espn910.com
High school: Kalispell Flathead at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) and kjcrradio.com