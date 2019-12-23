{{featured_button_text}}

Local events   

No local events scheduled

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: The Diamond Head Classic, Consolation semifinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

NBA: Toronto at Indiana, 5 p.m., NBATV

College men: The Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Georgia Southern at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN

NBA: Utah at Miami, 5:30 p.m., ROOT

NBA: New Orleans at Portland, 8 p.m., NBATV

The Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, 9 p.m., ESPN2

FOOTBALL

The Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida vs. Marshall, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL: Green Bay at Minnesota, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

HOCKEY

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Colorado at Vegas, 8 p.m., ROOT and Altitude 

