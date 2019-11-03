Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Montana State Billings vs. Drury, 9:45 a.m., Orange, Calif.
SOCCER
College women: Rocky Mountain at Corban, 2:30 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain at Corban, 5 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
The Gold Glove Awards, 5 p.m., ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m., ROOT
FIELD HOCKEY
College women: Iowa at Michigan, 9 a.m., BTN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix: International de France, 2 p.m. (taped), NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL: Houston vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 a.m., NFL
NFL: Minnesota at Kansas City, 11 a.m., FOX
NFL: Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL: Cleveland at Denver, 2:25 p.m., CBS
NFL: New England at Baltimore, 6:15 p.m., NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, final round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, final round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, final round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MARATHON
New York City Marathon, 7 a.m., ESPN2
New York City Marathon, 2 p.m. (taped), ABC
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, 11:30 a.m., ABC
You have free articles remaining.
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, The AA Texas 500, 1 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, 2 p.m., FS1
RUGBY
Premiership: Worcester vs. Exeter, 10 p.m. (taped), NBCN
SOCCER
Premier: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Cologne at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Premier: Tottenham at Everton, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Schalke at Augsburg, 9:50 a.m., FS2
College women: Big Ten Tournament, Purdue vs. Wisconsin, quarterfinals, 11 a.m., BTN
College women: SEC Tournament, first round, noon, SEC
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Cameroon vs. Spain, Group E, 12:50 p.m., FS2
College men: Michigan at Maryland, 1 p.m., ESPNU
College women: SEC Tournament, first round, 2:30 p.m., SEC
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Solomon Islands, Group F, 3:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
WTA Finals: Doubles final, 2:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, doubles finals, & The WTA Finals, singles finals, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: The Rolex Masters, singles finals, 7 a.m., TENNIS
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville, singles final, 9 a.m., TENNIS
USTA: Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, singles final, 11 a.m., TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
College: Minnesota at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN2
College: West Virginia at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPNU
College: Iowa State at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPNU
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
NFL: Chicago at Philadelphia, 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)
NFL: Cleveland at Denver, 2:25 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)