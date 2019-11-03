{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASKETBALL

College women: Montana State Billings vs. Drury, 9:45 a.m., Orange, Calif.

SOCCER

College women: Rocky Mountain at Corban, 2:30 p.m.

College men: Rocky Mountain at Corban, 5 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

The Gold Glove Awards, 5 p.m., ESPN2

BASKETBALL

NBA: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m., ROOT

FIELD HOCKEY

College women: Iowa at Michigan, 9 a.m., BTN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU Grand Prix: International de France, 2 p.m. (taped), NBC

FOOTBALL

NFL: Houston vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 a.m., NFL

NFL: Minnesota at Kansas City, 11 a.m., FOX

NFL: Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: Cleveland at Denver, 2:25 p.m., CBS

NFL: New England at Baltimore, 6:15 p.m., NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, final round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, final round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, final round, 6 p.m., GOLF

MARATHON

New York City Marathon, 7 a.m., ESPN2

New York City Marathon, 2 p.m. (taped), ABC

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, 11:30 a.m., ABC

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, The AA Texas 500, 1 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, 2 p.m., FS1

RUGBY

Premiership: Worcester vs. Exeter, 10 p.m. (taped), NBCN

SOCCER

Premier: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Cologne at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Premier: Tottenham at Everton, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Schalke at Augsburg, 9:50 a.m., FS2

College women: Big Ten Tournament, Purdue vs. Wisconsin, quarterfinals, 11 a.m., BTN

College women: SEC Tournament, first round, noon, SEC

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Cameroon vs. Spain, Group E, 12:50 p.m., FS2

College men: Michigan at Maryland, 1 p.m., ESPNU

College women: SEC Tournament, first round, 2:30 p.m., SEC

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Solomon Islands, Group F, 3:50 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

WTA Finals: Doubles final, 2:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, doubles finals, & The WTA Finals, singles finals, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Rolex Masters, singles finals, 7 a.m., TENNIS

USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville, singles final, 9 a.m., TENNIS

USTA: Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, singles final, 11 a.m., TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College: Minnesota at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN2

College: West Virginia at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPNU

College: Iowa State at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPNU

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

NFL: Chicago at Philadelphia, 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)

NFL: Cleveland at Denver, 2:25 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
